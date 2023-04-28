Anthony Zambrano was a silver medal in the past tokyo olympics in the 400 meter competition and spoke harshly of the treatment that the country’s athletes have been given by the Ministry of Sport.

Zambrano expressed his indignation at the moment that Colombian sport is going through, a few of the JCentral American and Caribbean games, of the Panamerican Games of Santiago and the Olympics of Paris-2024.

“Coldeportes (current Ministry of Sports) has changed in a very impressive way and for me it is sad to talk about it as an athlete, as a medalist. It is sad that an Olympic medalist is behind, ‘what is this missing?’ it’s our job and the best thing is that they are fat and one is skinny because they win for us”, said Anthony Zambrano on the program ‘Buen día, de RCN’.

And he added: “We do not feel that they give us the value that we deserve as athletes, as people, because there are many sports that support, they give everything and have no results and one who trains day and night, distances himself from his family and all his things and they don’t give him the support”.

Anthony Zambrano, the winner at the Altius. Photo: Colombian Olympic Committee

The athlete, who did not participate for Colombia in the past Bolivarian Games from Valledupar in which he was the big star, according to what he said because he was injured, he was left with nothing.

“Easily one can leave this. I have my businesses, thank God. I can continue in my business and it doesn’t matter, but I am a person who wants to finish my stage as an athlete and, like Catherine Ibargüen, go out through the front door, ”she said.

Finally, he warned that he does not want to go through the back door when he leaves competitive sports.

“That’s what a lot of people are doing, they’re pulling out because of a lack of support. Unfortunately, you have to finish a stage, you have to go out the front door and leave everything behind ”, she declared.

