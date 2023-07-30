The Colombian athlete Anthony Zambrano celebrated the victory this Saturday with a gold medal in the South American Senior Athletics Championship, which is held in Brazil.

Zambrano prevailed in the 400 meters, with a time of 45.52. Silver went to Larregina Gaspar, from Argentina, with 45.63. While the bronze medal went to another Colombian, Alejandro Perlaza, with 45.86.



With this time, Zambrano managed to qualify for the World Athletics Championships. However, he did not make the minimum mark to secure himself in the Olympic Games.

Quotas to Olympic Games

Colombia reached this Friday 23 athletes qualified for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, in which the delegation aspires to win gold medals again.

The walkers Lorena Arenas and Eider Arévalo, the jumper Natalia Linares and the Colombian women’s soccer team (which will be able to count on 18 players in the contest) had already secured their presence in Paris.

Then, the turn is for the diver Daniel Restrepo, who won the box in the world championship of the discipline that takes place in Fukuoka (Japan).

This Friday, the young sprinter Ronald Longa He won the bronze medal in the 100-meter dash at the South American Athletics Championship in Sao Paulo, Brazil.

Longa achieved a time of 9 s 99 cen. to achieve the box and the national mark, since the minimum mark for the distance is 10 seconds.

The gold went to Asinga Issamade, 18, from Suriname, with 9.89 s and the silver went to Erik Felipe Barbosa, Brazil, with 9.97 s.

SPORTS

