The Colombian athlete Anthony Zambrano will go to the Paris Olympics despite not having achieved the minimum time required of 45 seconds in the 400-meter dash.

Zambrano was not initially included in the group of athletes classified for the competitions by ranking, but this Monday the World Athletics He confirmed that through the reallocation of quotas, Guajiro will be able to compete.

“Athletics continues to add qualifiers and in the relocation of places, the Tokyo 2020 Olympic medalist, Anthony Zambrano, entered the list of qualifiers for Paris 2024 in the 400 meters flat,” said the Colombian Olympic Committee (COC).

And he added: “Our country already completes 36 nominal and 54 numerical classifications, distributed in 18 National Sports Federations”.

Everything was already decided, Zambrano had not qualified, but the WA announced at the last minute that the sprinter could go to the Paris Games to try to defend the silver medal he won at the last Tokyo Games.

Even last week, the information circulated on social networks, and the Colombian Athletics Federation He reported that it was not official and that they had reported that they were publishing news that was not true.