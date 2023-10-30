In any event of the Olympic cycle, athletics always steals all the attention, for the spectacle, for the stage, for the public attendance, and in the case of Colombia, for the possibilities of obtaining a good number of medals.

And this is what happened in the 19th century. Pan American Games Santiago 2023where tension and temperature begin to rise, due to the start of the ‘king sport’, on the renovated track of the National Stadium, which has the capacity to accommodate nearly 50,000 spectators on each of the six scheduled days.

The stage is located in the National Stadium Sports Park, where most of the stages are concentrated, in addition to the athletics track, in the venue of the same name, where, among other events, the 1962 Soccer World Cup has been held. , the 1987 U-20 Soccer World Cup, the 1986 and 2014 South American Games and will now host the best athletes on the continent.

However, it must be clarified that at the Santiago 2023 Pan American Games, athletics has already taken its first step, with the marathon dispute, last Sunday, October 22, in which Colombia did not have representatives, and in which they imposed the Peruvian Cristian Pacheco (2:11:14) and the Mexican Cristian Citlali (2:27:12, game record).

The gunshot

The first shot on the track will be given tomorrow, Monday the 30th, with the start of the 100-meter test of the decathlon, starting at 1:30 pm (11:30 am Colombia time), in which our country will not have representatives.

And that start of the track and field competitions could also come with the first joys for the team of 25 Colombian athletes (13 men and 12 women).

The first to compete will be Evelis Aguilar, in the semifinal of the 400 meter dash, starting at 5:50 pm (3:50 in the afternoon in Colombia), and later they will do so, also in the preliminary series, Anthony Zambrano and Johon Perlazain the 400 meters, at 5:58 pm (local time) and Ronald Longain the 100 meters, at 7:05 pm in Santiago.

Evelis Aguilar won gold in the 400 meters at the Bolivarian Games. Photo: Luis Eduardo Noriega. Efe

The finals of the 400 meters, for both Evelis and Anthony, if they qualify, will be on Wednesday, November 1, and the 100-meter final, for Longa, will be held on Tuesday, October 31.

In total, five finals will be played this Monday the 30th, with Colombian presence in three of them. Natalia Linareswho comes from being a world sub-20 medalist and champion of the Central American and Caribbean Gameswill compete for the long jump medals, an event in which she has already qualified for the Olympic Games, with her mark of 6.86 meters.

At 5:40 pm the turn will be for Mauricio Ortega, one of the most experienced in the Colombian delegation, with participation in World Cups and Olympics, and who finished seventh in the Toronto 2015 Pan American Games and fifth in Lima 2019.

Photo: Juan Pablo Rueda / EL TIEMPO

The other final in Colombia on this day will be the mixed 4×400 relay, with the team made up of Evelis Aguilar, Lina Licona, Anthony Zambrano, John Alejandro Perlaza and Valeria Cabezas, who have just become South American champions, with a national record of 3:17.61.

The main rival of the Colombians is none other than the Dominican Republic team, which was Olympic runner-up, led by the current world champion in the 400 meters, Maryleidy Paulino.



“We are going to have a great event, with more than 600 athletes, with practically all the countries of the continent represented, on a completely remodeled track and in a large stadium, like the National Stadium. We expect a good technical level to close the year prior to the Olympic Games,” said Colombian Julio Roberto Gómez, international technical delegate and director of the championship.

The other medal possibilities

Without a doubt, one or another of the possibilities of obtaining medals for the Colombian delegation falls on the Vallecaucana Flor Denis Ruiz, who has just been world runner-up in the javelin throw and is fourth in the world ranking, surpassed only by athletes who are not from the Pan-American area. Likewise his companion Maria Lucely Murillo She could also be in contention for the podium, as she is a world finalist, she was fourth four years ago in Lima and she has been throwing over 60 meters in recent competitions.

We must also keep our eyes on the possibilities of Arnovis Dalmeroanother of the new Colombian talents, who has a personal best of 8.20 meters in the long jump, is the first in the South American rankings and is ranked in the top-20 in the world.

Dalmero will also seek the qualification mark for the Olympic Games, set at 8.27 meters, a record that he had already achieved in the South American Championships, when he marked 8.29 meters, but which was finally invalidated, for having used semi-distance shoes. and not jumps.

And of course you can’t rule out Carlos Sanmartin, in the 3,000 meter hurdles, an event in which he was a silver medalist at the Lima 2019 Pan American Games and in which he will seek to continue adding to the historical medal table of Colombian athletics, which so far has a balance of 11 golds, 19 silvers and 32 bronzes.

One of those gold medals was Lorena Arenasin the 20 km walk of Lima 2019, a medal that she could not defend (the competition was held in the early hours of today), because the silver medalist of the Olympic Games was registered only for the 42 km walk relay, in the who will pair with José Leonardo Montaña.

“The group is doing very well and we hope to have the planned results through all the work that has been done, with the support of the Ministry of Sports, the Colombian Olympic Committee and the Colombian Athletics Federation. We believe that we can achieve two to four gold medals and let’s hope that things work out for us,” hopes Hernán Atehortúa, director of the federation’s technical commission and team delegate in Santiago 2023.

Julio César Sandoval

For the time

@jucesasi

