Anthony Zambrano and Sandra Arenas, the two medal hopes in the eliminated in the World Athleticsor that takes place in Budapest, Hungary, they were eliminated in their tests of 400 flat meters and 20 kilometers walk, respectively.

Zambrano arrived at the event with a letter of invitation and with a mark of 45.52 s, only 52 hundredths of the minimum time for the Olympic Games.

The rules

In his series, the fourth, he achieved a time of 44 seconds and 92 hundredths and was in fifth place, he did not qualify in the top three, but he achieved his goal of losing 45 s, a record required for the jousting of Paris.

That time, after the other series, served him to go to the semifinals, but the unexpected happened.

However, the judges realized that he committed an infraction, 17.3.1 of the regulations, which warns against lane invasion.

Once reviewed, the time of the Guajiro sprinter was worthless and he will have to continue looking for the minimum mark for the Olympics.

Fouls of Arenas

The Arenas theme was similar. The walker from Risaraldense could not be in the batch of medals in this contest.

The silver medal in the tokyo olympics and already classified for those of Paris, she committed three fouls during the tour and was excluded from the competition, which the Spanish won Maria Perez.

Arenas received two warnings and when the race was in the middle she received the third, which took her out of the competition.

