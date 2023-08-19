Anthony Zambrano has a tough challenge: reach the final of the Paris Olympics 2024, at least, to revalidate the silver medal that he achieved in the jousting of tokyobut his present is not the best and time is short.

After Tokyo, he has been afflicted with a series of injuries to his legs and groin that have not left him alone and have prevented him from competing in the Olympic cycle, in the diamond league and in other contests in which he could have been the star and obtained victories.

(

(

Nothing good

Zambrano is the star of Colombia in the World Athletics Championship which started in Budapest, Hungary. This Sunday (3:25 am, Colombia time) will have the first big date in the qualifying series.

He came to this contest because an invitation letter was requested, since he did not make the minimum mark to earn the right directly, so the hope of a medal is distant.

This year, Anthony Zambrano has taken part in three competitions. he ran in Bogota in the Nacional Interclubes and won with a record of 48.46 s. Then, at the Meeting of Spainprevailed in the 400 m with a figure of 46.04 and in Brazil he achieved gold in the South American with 45.52 s., close to the minimum mark for the Olympics, which is 45 s.

It is not good, his form is not ideal, he tries to find it and Budapest can be the starting point to continue looking for a form that will take him to Paris in a condition with which he can fight for the medals.

“He has had problems, but Zambrano comes from below, from working, from training hard to achieve what he has achieved. What he has done is complex, since maintaining a running average of almost 10 or 10.80 s per 100 meters is not easy. That is the big problem and more if one comes from an injury, ”he told THE WEATHER John Sinisterraformer runner of 400 m.

The hardest

The Olympics are less than a year away, Zambrano hasn’t reached the minimum mark, although he can do it soon, to begin a calm preparation with a view to Paris.

“The injury hurt him, because he spent a long time without training and that is also difficult. He already ran in the South American and he did it over 45 s. You have to see what he does in this World Cup, that he is like a pre-Olympic ”, Sinisterra said.

And he added: “Zambrano is a complete athlete, even if he is complex, but he has the ability to do the impossible, but he must focus on his goal: Paris.”



Diego Palomeque He is one of the most experienced Colombian sprinters. He has been Zambrano’s partner in the long relay and has full confidence that his compatriot will arrive in Paris in good shape.

“He is close to achieving the goal. The injuries have hit her hard, but she has time to recover. He is too talented. If he gets ready for his stuff, he focuses like he did in the Qatar World Cup and in Tokyo he will give everything to Paris. She has almost a year for that, ”said Palomeque.

“I am clear that in this World Cup he will not win a medal, what is more, it is difficult for him to reach the final, but he will be there for Paris, if he gets into the story. There is a very tough field in the 400m today, and it will be difficult for him to come back in Budapest. He has to adapt his body to pain, to fatigue, that endurance is the hardest thing about coming back after an injury like his,” Diego Palomeque said.

For the 400m runner, the most difficult thing for Zambrano to do is pick up the pace and line up for the Olympics.

“Usually it’s harder to get back into the rhythm than it is to start over. His medal in Paris is not fixed. Nobody knows anything, everyone trains to win. But you have to focus on that, not think about other things,” he said.

(

(

Lisandro Rengifo

Editor of EL TIEMPO

@lisandroabel