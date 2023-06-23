Dedicate yourself to your career —Gastronomy—, start a company and then intervene in music. That was the plan Anthony Valencia Cortez when, in 2013, he moved from Piura to Lima. His baggage from him? The title of chef and the experience in Piura Boys. He is now 28 years old and has been the Kalimba of “Yo soy”, one of the semifinalists in “La voz Perú” and a protagonist in the ranks of Yaipen Brothers. YouTube users claim that he is “brutal” and that “we owe him a trophy”. He says that if he stops singing, he withers. Public and artist coincide.

It was Percy, the coordinator of the San Sebastián church children’s choir, who discovered the talent of a very young Thony: he was 11 years old. He then asked her to interpret “You are my religion”, by Maná, in front of the 40 people who inhabited the rehearsal room. That episode was a battery so that, once installed in La Gris, he would paint with the color of his voice scenes before you cook.

—And what did it mean to step on a stage in the capital?

“That was glory.” It was different because it was a television experience and I knew that even though there was not a large audience on set, the recording would be broadcast nationally. It was an illusion, a waking dream. When I was little, I would stand in front of the TV and imagine that I was the one there.

He refers to his participation in “I am”, in the 2013 edition: he dressed as a Kalimba and amazed the country. The same year she applied, now without a character, to “La voz Perú”. José Luis Rodríguez ‘El Puma’, Eva Ayllón, Jerry Rivera and Kalimba pressed the red button. Her coach was the Mexican balladeer and, over time, in a second challenge, it was the Peruvian singer-songwriter.

—Tell me about your relationship with Eva Ayllón. I know you call her ‘mother’.

—I was afraid of him (laughs). Eva’s first comment, when I went to “La voz Perú”, was: “You sing beautifully, but we already have a Kalimba”. I thought: “He doesn’t like my voice.” And, when I went in 2021, it was a challenge for him to like me because in my mind I had that comment from 2013 (…). On the way to each gala, Eva began to be close to everyone. (…). She worried if you were sick, if you were sad. She got very involved with the singers. So much so that, when the knockout season arrived, she brought us together in a WhatsApp group and gave us all a three-month singing workshop. I called her ‘teacher’, but I already felt like a son, so I started calling her ‘mommy Eva’. She now writes to me on Instagram: “How handsome, my son!” “To you, mother,” she replied. Eva has been the best coach I could have had. She gets involved with the pupils, with her musical children.

The singing contest ended, but not the bond between Anthony and Eva. His maternal guide was key when, after seven months (2022-2023), the Piura stopped singing “I would have to cry for you”, “My star”, “Tonight” and “Raise your hand” from the front of the Yaipen Brothers.

-Personal problems. That was the argument for your departure, but the public was left with a question in the air: what happened? Why didn’t you give details?

I didn’t for two reasons. First, because it is not my essence, I am not like that; everything, during this time of career, I have won with effort and talent. So I don’t need a controversy to generate publicity. A tabloid headline can sell more than an unpublished song, but, in my case, I hope it will never be like that (…). Second, because of some advice that my teacher gave me, my musical mother Eva Ayllon. He advised me to be very neutral, not to create any scandal, to continue with my career. Obviously, I would have liked to go out in a different way, but that’s how things happened, it got out of my hands.

—How did you get to the Yaipén Brothers?

—I came to the Yaipén Brothers because I had gone on a tour with Grupo 5 and that went viral on networks: I uploaded a photo and it got like 20,000 likes. And then Donnie Yaipén, who already knew me from a project we had done together, wrote to me: “I saw that you are in cumbia. We need a singer for this weekend. Can you join us?” (…). At the end of the tour, Don Walter organized a breakfast for all the musicians and publicly said: “Thony, our new singer.” I ‘palted’ (laughs). He told me: “Yes, right?” I replied: “Yes, of course.” “Yeah, let’s talk at the end of the meeting.”

“Would you go back to the Yaipén brothers now?” With a few months away from the departure.

-I don’t think so. I have always been told “never say never”, but that stage has already been completed. Now I am focused on my career as a soloist, in the field of cumbia; then no. Maybe a ‘feat’ later. If things improve, yes: me, happy.

—How is the work dynamic with Grupo 5?

I am as a collaborator. I go on certain tours, to which they call me. I have a good relationship with Andy, Elmer and Christian Yaipén.

—What musical project is on the way?

—My talent could work in cumbia. I used to sing ballads, but singing elegant and romantic cumbia is my main project of the year.

“And you’re still cooking?”

—Home alone (laughs).

