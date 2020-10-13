Anthony Seydu carries the laughter that is his calling card at short distances. In the professional field you hardly need it. This Sierra Leonean who came to music with his grandfather has collaborated with Serrat, Alejandro Sanz, Kiko Veneno, Raimundo Amador or Rosario Flores. With an interest in learning and training, Seydu started working in the National Dance Troupe from Sierra Leone and met artists of the stature of Fela kuti. In 1998 he published his first album, Freetown, who was followed Diamond Tears (2001) and Sadaka (2016). His fourth album, still in the creative process, will see the light next year 2021.

Question: You have been in the world of music for several decades. What was it like to make your way in Spain?

Answer: My beginnings were not a bed of roses, they were quite difficult due to my migrant status. I have always wanted to improve, improve myself, learn. I came to the Canary Islands as a stowaway on a ship. I chose Spain because my mother had a canteen frequented by Canarian fishermen. It became a reference and I knew it was not that far. Although once on the ship I saw them and I wished them … I made a living to get to Madrid, where I hoped to have the opportunity to study at the Conservatory and continue with music. I was lucky to get one of the free places that were offered. But then I had to keep that gift and it was not easy, I had neither acquaintances who could help me nor the means to live. I played in the street, made my instruments … studied and subsisted.

How was the jump from playing in the street to carving out a musical career?

In those years there was everything in the streets: musicians, drug addicts, young people who had run away from their homes … Playing in the street I got to know other musicians and I started to frequent some clubs with live music with various colleagues. We started forming bands and playing with different groups. Even so, we continued to play in the street. One day in the subway, Kiko Veneno and Raimundo Amador met me and invited me to work with them. Little by little I became known and other musicians like Alejandro Sanz, Rosario Flores or Serrat became interested in my work. For them I did something different and brought novelties to their styles. That was opening the way for me and I began to do my personal work, which is my great illusion.

In those solo works, what weight does tradition have?

My music has a very cultural and ancestral part, especially because of the traditional vocal melodies of West Africa. As a percussionist, I love voodoo rhythms that have to do with the African continent. Also, I had the opportunity to grow up in the Dance troupe from Sierra Leone that was created by my grandfather. There I learned all the traditional styles that, over time, have become my baggage. To these more traditional trends is added a personal experience that I had during the 1977 Festac in Nigeria, where I met Fela Kuti. I stayed with him for a couple of years and that is why my music is also linked to afrobeat.

Is your musical style marked by tradition and afrobeat?

Not just those two styles. In addition to the use of western instruments and trends afrobeat, in my style is the call Palm wine music which is a music originating from the streets of Freetown. It would be my most indigenous part, the one that I knew since I was little. It is music that is made with a guitar or with a thumb piano, harps … what it is about is to tell the daily stories that occur under the palm tree while someone lowers the sap that is collected and fermented to produce the wine of palm. It is a music of popular expression and is usually sung in the language krio.

You have already released three albums. What are you working on now? Will you keep the same line?

I am immersed in a new work inspired, sincerely, in the times we are living in, times in which we all have to look more inside. Nature, life, spirituality, feelings … are telling us that we are above all, but at the same time we must also be aware of protecting what surrounds us. It seems that we have reached a goal that has made us stop, look at each other, and say that this is not right. I’ve been working on it for a couple of years now. In short, it is a more spiritual work, in the style of the usual Seydu, following the essence, especially of my root sounds. They are sounds and instruments that represent nature and that actually give us life. That of which man can never get rid of.

And when can we see it?

It will surely be ready for next year. As soon as the pieces are ready, it will come to light.

If there is something special about his style, it is the instruments. Since when have you manufactured them?

I have always made my instruments because I learned it from my grandfather. In Sierra Leone it was not customary to go buy the instrument, but to build it with waste. It’s amazing how much beauty can also be extracted from garbage. In Africa everything is recycled, instruments are made from garbage. I learned that in my childhood and have continued that tradition. Sometimes you don’t need to buy or own such great things, like money. On the contrary, just look around you and retrieve something that serves as a vehicle to tell your story.

In 2005 he founded the school Diamond Child School of Arts & CultureWhy did you consider it necessary to promote a school of this type?

For me it is to thank the people who make up this project who are committed to education and to improve the lives of the young people of Freetown. The school-workshop was built in 2005, just as the country was returning to normal after the war for control of the diamond mines. Outsiders call it a civil war, but it is a war for control of resources … Many ex-combatant children, war victims and girls with enormous difficulties came to school and there, thanks to music, many young people were helped to integrate into their society. We practically change the kaláshnikov for a guitar, a keyboard or an indigenous instrument. Something with which young people could sing, tell their stories, live their life differently. Art is a tool that transforms minds, souls and feelings. The young people saw that life was something else.

The current situation produced by covid-19 has radically changed the cultural landscape in our country. How are you living this situation?

Covid-19 has come to make us reflect on a model that is not the right one. I think it is telling us that there are things in our life that we should change and adapt to a more natural and spiritual reality. This is being revealed because the balance is totally upset between man and nature. This has gone crazy. As a result of this, you realize that the first thing that always disappears is culture, it is thrown on the ground. We must not allow it.

Do you think that in the long term our perspective and the way we approach music will change?

I believe that the concept we have of what the arts are does not change, it remains the same. What happens is that the human being, who has always opted for large productions, is capable of producing so much that he cannot later sell it. These facts reveal that the mass production model, of so much waste, so much production and with so little value… in reality it only dirties the air. Create, create, create…. Nature is drawing our attention and telling us that it is not the right thing to do. Consequently, it is forcing us to return to a deeper, more intimate model of productivity.

Wiriko is a cultural association whose objective is the dissemination of contemporary African artistic and cultural manifestations. Develops outreach activities through a online magazine and training through a Virtual classroom.

You can follow PLANETA FUTURO in Twitter Y Facebook and Instagram, and subscribe here to our newsletter.