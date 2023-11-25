Sunday, November 26, 2023, 00:28



There was a time, at the dawn of knowledge of HIV, when scientists despised AIDS patients. They didn’t want to know anything about a disease associated with homosexuals and drug addicts. At that time, in the eighties, sharing a syringe was an easy way to contract the disease. If AIDS is now a chronic disease, in that decade when heroin was rampant, the AIDS patient carried the double stigma of addict and bearer of an unknown pathology that was taboo. A veil of silence was drawn over the sick, as if they were plagued. This is the background of ‘Sleeping Children’ (Asteroid Books), by Anthony Passeron, with which the French narrator debuts in the novel. His text interweaves the family story with the social and scientific chronicle of those years, in which research was erratic and faltering and made its way through darkness.

Forty years after his uncle Désiré died of AIDS, the writer Anthony Passeron decided to break through the impenetrable family silence that surrounded his death. As a result of this effort, ‘The Sleeping Children’ is born, a beautiful book halfway between reportage, memoirs and novel, in which the author interweaves two stories: the outbreak of the virus in a family in a small town in the French Midi and the fight against the microorganism in French and North American laboratories.

The title of the book refers to those devastated, exhausted, hungry and thief young people who often end up dead from overdoses. At first the punctures were visible, then they learned to hide them, first between their toes, then even under their tongue. They plundered, they cheated and sometimes they married and had children, as is the case with Désiré. Until one day they got sick and died from a mysterious agent that left them in their bones.