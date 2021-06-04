With just six episodes, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier made their mark on the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The series ended by featuring Sam wilson as the legitimate successor to Captain America, confirming that Steve Rogers was not wrong in awarding him his shield in Avengers: Endgame.

Several fans believed that the protagonist Anthony Mackie would receive criticism for taking the place of a white man as Captain America. However, the actor assured Bounding Into Comics that this did not happen, so he is very grateful for the reception he had in his new role for the MCU.

“You think as soon as you take that shield off the white guy, a lot of people will say, ‘Oh, you’re going to keep the shield just because you’re a black man (…)’ I was hoping it was a buzz on the internet, but no I have not received it or seen it at all ”, he explained to the specialized media.

Now, he spoke again about his role as the new Captain America and highlighted that more children around the world could identify with the superhero. These were his statements for The daily show with Trevor Noah:

Anthony Mackie plays Sam Wilson in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Photo: Composition / Marvel Studios

“I loved being a part of these movies, and now with Disney +, this series. It was an emotional time for me to be a part and when Sam Wilson finally became Captain America. It was a time when everything revolved around the future, a time when children of all races could look at the ‘captain’ and maybe see a little of themselves. “

After these words, the actor said he was very proud to be part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe and everything that has been built over the years. Now we just have to wait to see it in Captain America 4, one of the most striking proposals of the franchise.