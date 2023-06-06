













Through a post on his Instagram account, Mackie confirmed the sequel’s title change. Rather New World Orderthe fourth installment will now be called Captain America: Brave New World. So far the reason for this change is not known.

With his post, Mackie also confirmed that this new entry in the growing MCU arrives on May 3, 2024. In addition to taking the opportunity to celebrate the opportunity to work with actor Harrison Ford. Remember that this actor will be the new General Ross, after the unfortunate death of William Hurt.

Captain America: Brave New World it will be the first Marvel movie of 2024 and it will be followed by the film of thunderbolts. Of course, that does not mean that this 2023 we will run out of superheroes from the publisher, since the premiere of The Marvels is still in November. What did you think of the new name?

What do we know about Captain America: Brave New World?

In addition to the title change and the release date, we already have a bit of information about Captain America: Brave New World. Like Winter Soldier, this one’s plot will be a bit more realistic and will focus on political intrigue.

Source: Marvel Studios

Although we don’t know much about its plot, it was confirmed that The Leader, villain of the Hulk, will have an important role. He will be joined by the villain Sabra as a second antagonist. Since its premiere is still a while away, we may not have a trailer very soon. Do you think it can keep up with its predecessors?

