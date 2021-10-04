His expulsion against AS Saint-Étienne finally weighed down Lyon in the derby, but on the side of OL we do not blame Anthony Lopes despite this first red taken in Ligue 1.

This season, Anthony Lopes had silenced the critics, the Portuguese international goalkeeper achieving convincing performances in the goals of Olympique Lyonnais, which more is not falling into the physical escalation of which he had become customary. Having succeeded in making people forget the André Onana threat brandished by Peter Bosz at the start of the transfer window, Lopes thus arrived calmly at Geoffroy-Guichard for the derby. And the Lyon goalkeeper, who knows more than anyone the value of the match against Saint-Étienne, held the house well throughout his presence on the Saint-Etienne lawn. But in the 73rd minute of this ASSE-OL shock, the Lusitanian cracked using his hands… but outside the penalty area against Denis Bouanga. After noting the fault of the Lyon goalkeeper with the VAR, the referee logically gave a red card to Anthony Lopes, who for the first time in his career was sent off in a Ligue 1 match. A little surprise when we remember of the many controversies generated by Lopes and his kamizake releases.

1 – Anthony Lopes received the 1st red card of his career in Ligue 1 (289 appearances), becoming the first Lyon goalkeeper to be sent off against St Etienne in the top flight since Rémy Vercoutre in September 2010. Touché. #ASSEOL pic.twitter.com/w8D7JnblIm – OptaJean (@OptaJean) October 3, 2021

Anthony Lopes saved Lyon more than once

Aware of his blunder, Anthony Lopes quickly left the field, giving way to Julian Pollersbek, his usual understudy at Olympique Lyonnais. We know the rest of this derby, and the equalizer of AS Saint-Étienne at the last minute following a penalty awarded this time for a hand from Jason Denayer in the box. On the side of Lyon, however, there was no voice to speak out against the dumpling of Anthony Lopes. ” The players blame each other, but Antho has saved us so many times, we don’t blame anyone », Conceded Maxence Caqueret, aware that it was useless to want to put on the back of a single player, Anthony Lopes, the final scenario of this derby. The only problem for Lyon and Peter Bosz, it will be necessary to compose without the Portuguese goalkeeper during the next match of the League 1 championship, it will be against AS Monaco. And obviously, that’s more annoying.