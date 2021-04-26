Anthony Hopkins wins Best Actor for “The Father” Oscar

British actor Anthony Hopkins won the Oscar for Best Actor Sunday for his portrayal of a patient with dementia in the movie “The Father.”

The 83-year-old Hopkins became the oldest actor to win a competitive Oscar. He defeated the late actor Chadwick Bozeman, who won a Golden Globe for his role in “What Renees Black Bottom”, after he passed away from cancer at the age of forty-three. Also competing for the award were Gary Oldman (Mank), Riz Ahmed (Sound of Metal) and Stephen Yoon (Minary).