Anthony Hopkins will play Austrian neurologist Sigmund Freud in a new film. According to American media, director Matt Brown announced today that the film Freud’s Last Session is going to be called.

Freud’s Last Session, based on the play of the same name, tells about the last years of the life of the founder of psychoanalysis (1856-1939). The story, as the title suggests, is about Freud’s last session. The doctor invited author CS Lewis for a talk about, among other things, the existence of God and their relationships with their loved ones. In the film the ‘past, present and fantasy’ are intertwined.

Matt Brown, best known for The Man Who Knew Infinity, thinks it is an 'important' story to tell. "We live in a time that is so polarized and where everyone is stuck in their own group, with no real dialogue taking place. I want to make a film for all audiences that is emotional, makes people think and is creative. A film that asks the big questions and explores the core of humanity: love, faith and mortality."

The recordings of Freud’s Last Session starting this fall. It has not yet been announced when the film will be released.

