The veteran actor Anthony Hopkins He surprised his followers with a video of the moment he receives the first dose of the coronavirus vaccine.

At 83, the Hollywood star was immunized this Thursday, January 28 in the state of California, United States. In the video he shared on Instagram, he left a message thanking the health personnel who assisted him.

Thank you, public health. Light at the end of the tunnel, after a year of quarantine ”, added the protagonist of The Silence of the Innocents.

In the images the actor is seen with a calm attitude. While receiving the vaccine, one of the nurses joked with him.

“Ok, I’m not going to pass out here, right?” He said to the star of Hollywood.

Anthony Hopkins on The Silence of the Innocents

Anthony Hopkins and Jodie Foster met through a video call for the 30th anniversary of the film The Silence of the Innocents.

In the talk, the actor talked about some curiosities of the 1991 film.

“I was in London doing a play. My agent sent me a script and said ‘I want you to read it’. And I answered: ‘what is it?’ He replied that it was called The Silence of the Innocents. My answer was: ‘what is it, a story for children? ”, He said.

Anthony Hopkins, latest news:

LR Shows Newsletter

Subscribe here to the Espectáculos La República newsletter and receive from Monday to Saturday in your email the most outstanding news of national and international entertainment, as well as the topics that are trending on social networks.