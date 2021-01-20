Anthony Hopkins and Jodie Foster reunited to celebrate the 30th anniversary of The silence of the inocents, film considered one of the best thiller in the history of cinema.

The event took place in Variety’s Actors on Actors special, a conversation where anecdotes and events never before commented on camera were shared.

In the talk, Foster She admitted that she was scared to talk to Hopkins after the film’s first script reading, especially since they had not known each other prior to that meeting.

“Since we didn’t talk much, it was complicated. We just greet each other from across the room and then sit down. When you put yourself in the shoes of Hannibal Lecter I felt a chill in the body . It was like we were scared to talk to each other, “the actress told her co-star.

At another point, Anthony Hopkins revealed that he got the production to send him the 1989 script for Silence of the Lambs – the film was released in 1991 – to find out what the plot was about. After reading it, he called his agent and asked why he was “going to make a movie for children.”

“I was in London doing a play. My agent sent me a script and said ‘I want you to read it. And I answered: ‘what is it?’ He replied that it was called The Silence of the Innocents. And my answer was: ‘what is it, a story for children?’

Hopkins revealed that after reading the first 10 pages of the script he was fascinated, to the point that he received Jonathan Demme, director of the film, at his home to find out more details about the film. “It was wonderful working with him, a brilliant guy,” she added.

With The silence of the inocentsBoth actors won Academy Awards for their performances, while the film also took home accolades for Best Picture, Best Director, and Best Adapted Screenplay.