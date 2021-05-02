With information from El País

At 83, the Welsh actor Anthony Hopkins He confesses that he has never felt so full and happy as before. He just won his second best actor Oscar for The Father and has become the longest-lived performer to win an Academy Award. As if this were not enough, he has returned to his hometown to reconnect with his roots, he has done a TikTok with Salma Hayek celebrating his award and he is one of the most popular and most liked grandparents on social networks.

However, the life of the two-time Oscar winner has not been exactly a rose garden, as it has been marked by his episodes of alcoholism, depression and attacks of anger . He was never a brilliant student and since he was a child he felt like he didn’t fit in anywhere. “I felt the dumbest in the class, maybe I had learning disabilities, but I was unable to understand anything. My childhood was useless and entirely confused. Everybody ridiculed me, ”the actor revealed in a recent interview with The New York Times.

The son of a baker and a housewife, Hopkins made the decision to leave his city when he met Richard Burton at age 15. “He told me that he became an actor because he was not worth any job. Then he got into his Jaguar and drove off. At that moment I understood that I needed to get out of there. Stop being who you were. Be rich and famous. And I began to dream of living in the United States, “he said.

The interpreter admits that he was so selfish in his personal life that he could not support a family. In fact, He had a daughter in his first marriage with whom he lost total contact until today . In addition, he became an alcoholic and his fits of anger were of such magnitude that in the seventies he earned the title of ‘temperamental actor’. Years later, he confessed that since he did not want to drink during filming, his aggressiveness arose because he was always hungover. It was in December 1975 when he woke up in a Phoenix motel without knowing how he got there, and he stopped drinking forever. “I admitted that I was scared, which gave me wonderful freedom. I felt insecure, paranoid, terrified. I was afraid of being worthless, that I did not fit in anywhere, “he confessed to The New Yorker last month.

But Hopkins has continued to carry other demons throughout these eight decades. In 1981 his father died of a heart ailment as a result of years of hard work. “When I think about how my parents enslaved themselves all their lives in a bakery to earn a pittance… I’ve had it too easy. I am ashamed to be an actor. I should be doing something else. Acting is a third-rate art. They pay us too much and they pay too much attention to us . I like the attention and the money, but I feel like a scammer, “he declared with overwhelming sincerity in The Guardian.

In the 90s, Anthony Hopkins reached the peak of his career with his first Oscar and the title of Sir, thanks to his great performance as Hannibal Lecter in the movie The Silence of the Innocents (1991). Then other great characters would come in films such as Nixon, The Remains of the Day and others more avant-garde such as The Mask of Fox, Mission: Impossible 2, Thor and Transformers. In the latter he met Mark Wahlberg, the colleague who opened his first account on a social network: Twitter. Since then, Hopkins has become an expert and enjoys sharing his day-to-day with his thousands of followers by posting videos where he is seen dancing songs by Drake, Fleetwood Mac and even Elvis Crespo, with his wife, the Colombian Stella Arroyave ( 64). The most recent has been the TikTok dancing with Salma Hayek. Currently, Hopkins lives in Wales and has recognized that he has only begun to be fully happy after he turned 75: he has returned to the theater, has returned to play Shakespeare and even dreams of elephants like the ones he saw as a child in the 1937 adventure classic Elephant Boy with his grandfather. “I also think a lot about a day I spent with my father on the beach. I was crying because I had dropped a candy that I had bought. I think of that scared boy, who was destined to grow up and become an idiot at school. Clumsy, lonely, angry. And I want to tell him: ‘It’s okay, boy, we’ve done well,’ “the actor told Interview, who now, in the repose of his years, has become a calm and measured man.

Scene. With the great actress Olivia Colman in a scene from The Father, a role that earned him his recent Oscar for best actor. Photo: broadcast

Anthony Hopkins, latest news:

LR Shows Newsletter

Subscribe here to the Espectáculos La República newsletter and receive from Monday to Saturday in your email the most outstanding news of national and international entertainment, as well as the topics that are trending on social networks.