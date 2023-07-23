Former Governor of Rio de Janeiro Anthony Garotinho, 63 years old, is admitted to the Unimed hospital, in Campos dos Goytacazes, in the north of Rio de Janeiro, after contracting pneumonia. The forecast is that the former head of the state executive will be discharged this Sunday (July 23, 2023).

The politician must undergo a new battery of tests to confirm whether the treatment has progressed in order to be able to return home.

Garotinho had already informed through his social networks, at the beginning of the week, that he was at home, resting, to treat pneumonia. He said he would need to postpone some appointments because of the fever and severe cough.

The condition ended up getting worse and the former governor was hospitalized at the end of this week. He is accompanied by his wife, Rosinha Garotinho, and receiving intravenous medication.

Garotinho was mayor of Campos dos Goytacazes for 2 terms and governor of the state of Rio de Janeiro in 1998, with the support of former governor Leonel Brizola. He even ran for President of the Republic in 2002, but ended the electoral race in 3rd place. In 2010, he was elected federal deputy.

The former governor also responds to lawsuits in court. He is accused of corruption, and therefore has been arrested several times on a preventive basis. Earlier this month, the STF (Federal Supreme Court) annulled the evidence linking Garotinho to a bribe payment scheme involving the municipality of Campos dos Goytacazes and Odebrecht in construction contracts for popular housing.

In 2021, the TRE-RJ (Regional Electoral Court of Rio de Janeiro) convicted Garotinho of the crimes of electoral corruption, criminal association, suppression of public documents and coercion in the course of the process. The following year, the Court confirmed the conviction, preventing him from running in the elections.

