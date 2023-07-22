Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 07/22/2023 – 0:48 am Share

Former governor of Rio de Janeiro Anthony Garotinho, 63, is hospitalized at the Unimed hospital in Campos dos Goytacazes, in the north of Rio de Janeiro, a victim of pneumonia. Garotinho had already informed through his social networks, at the beginning of the week, that he was at home, resting, to treat pneumonia and even said that he would need to postpone some appointments due to the fever and severe cough.

The condition ended up getting worse and the former governor was hospitalized at the end of this week. He is accompanied by his wife, Rosinha Garotinho, and receiving intravenous medication. He is expected to be hospitalized until this Sunday (23), when he will undergo a new battery of tests to confirm whether the treatment has progressed and he will be able to return home.

Garotinho was mayor of Campos for two terms and was elected governor of the state of Rio de Janeiro in 1998, with the support of former governor Leonel Brizola. In 2010, he was elected federal deputy. He even ran for President of the Republic in 2002, but ended the electoral race in third place.

He also responds to lawsuits in court, accused of corruption, and, for this reason, he has already been arrested several times on a preventive basis. In 2021, the Regional Electoral Court of Rio de Janeiro (TRE-RJ) condemned Garotinho for the crimes of electoral corruption, criminal association, suppression of public document and coercion in the course of the process. The following year, the court confirmed the convictionpreventing him from running in the elections.