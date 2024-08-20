Former governor of Rio de Janeiro was convicted of vote-buying scheme; evidence was allegedly obtained illegally

STF (Supreme Federal Court) Minister Cristiano Zanin suspended this Monday (Aug 19, 2024) the effects of the conviction of the Electoral Court of Rio de Janeiro against Anthony Little Boy (Republicans) that prevented the former state governor from running in the 2024 municipal elections.

The suspension, applied to the habeas corpuswill remain until the final judgment of the action. Garotinho’s conviction for fraud in Operation Chequinho (understand more below) was 13 years, 9 months and 20 days of imprisonment. Here is the full of the decision (PDF – 245 kB).

The former governor’s defense contested the decision of the TSE (Superior Electoral Court), which confirmed the conviction in 2024 and made him ineligible. He argued that the evidence was obtained illegally, citing a precedent from the 2nd Panel of the STF in 2022. On that occasion, the conviction of a defendant in the same operation was annulled due to the illegality of obtaining the evidence.

According to Zanin, the investigation against Garotinho, which formed the basis for the convictions in the operation, had the same illicit origin.

UNDERSTAND THE CASE

Operation Chequinho investigated the illegal use of the Cheque Cidadão social program, aimed at low-income families, by the City of Campos dos Goytacazes (RJ). At the time, Anthony Garotinho was the government secretary of the municipality run by Mayor Rosinha Garotinho. The two were arrested in 2017.

The investigation concluded that the benefit was given in order to buy votes for candidates for mayor and councilor from Garotinho’s political group.

The former governor was also convicted of the crimes of suppression of documents and coercion of witnesses, committed during the 2016 electoral process in Campos dos Goytacazes.