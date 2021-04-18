The US Government’s top epidemiologist, Anthony Fauci, claimed that the Johnson & Johnson (J&J) coronavirus vaccine will soon be administered again in the country, after the authorities recommended a pause after detecting six cases of cerebral thrombosis in vaccinated women.

This was pointed out by the chief medical adviser to the US president, Joe Biden, in an interview with the CNN channel, where he predicted that the application of the serum “will be resumed” for next Friday.

That day an advisory committee from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) meets to review the J&J vaccine data and issue a recommendation that will serve as a guide for health authorities when deciding what to do next.

On Tuesday, the CDC and the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) recommended a pause in the administration of the J&J preparation after the appearance of six cases of cerebral thrombosis in vaccinated women under 48 years of age, of which one died. .

“I don’t want to get ahead of the CDC, FDA, and advisory committee decision, but I imagine what we will see is that it will return (the vaccine to be administered), but it will do so with some kind of warning or restriction, “said Fauci.

The epidemiologist opined that there has to be some kind of decision next Friday, after the CDC advisory committee opted this week for delaying his ruling considering that he needed to know more information about the vaccine.

Vaccine and contagion

Fauci made a round on US television this Sunday, in which he also warned that people fully immunized against covid after having been vaccinated they can spread the virus.

Speaking to NBC News, Fauci said the vaccine decreases “dramatically” the risk of contracting the disease, but that does not eliminate it.

“You can get infected and not having any symptoms and not knowing that you are infected, and then finding yourself in an unexpected situation with vulnerable people. And if you don’t wear a mask, you can infect them without realizing it, “he said.

The CDC recommends that vaccinated people continue to wear face masks in public, although they note that those who are immunized they can meet each other without wearing them.

They also advise against participating in “medium or large” congregations of people, whether it is with a mask or without it.

The US is the country in the world most affected by the pandemic with 31.6 million infections and almost 567,000 deaths, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

As of this Sunday, more than 129.4 million people have received a dose of the vaccine in the US, which is equivalent to 39% of the population, of which 82.4 are already fully immunized, that is, 24.8% of Americans, according to the CDC.

The country has granted authorization for emergency use to Pfizer and Moderna’s covid serums, which require two doses, and to J&J, which is single-dose.

Source: EFE and AP

PB