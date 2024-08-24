The US immunologist Anthony Fauci has been diagnosed with West Nile viruswas hospitalized for 6 days due to the infection and is now recovering at home, a spokesman told several international media. The former head of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Disease (NIAID), 83, is expected to make a full recovery from the infection, it was explained.

A longtime public health official, Fauci has been in the spotlight in recent years for serving on the White House task force on the coronavirus Sars-CoV-2 during the pandemic (a role that has also brought him attacks, criticism from political circles, and for which he was targeted by a Covid committee). And despite his retirement from institutional duties, House Republicans called him to a heated hearing in June on the response to Covid-19, accusing him of covering up the origins of the virus. Fauci said the claims were “just absurd.”

About 1,000 Americans are hospitalized each year with the most severe form of West Nile virus, which is spread by the bite of infected mosquitoes, CNN Online reports. Another 1,500, on average, are diagnosed after developing symptoms, although experts estimate that about 80 percent of infections in the U.S. are never identified.