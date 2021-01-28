Lead immunologist Anthony Fauci is happy to continue his work under Joe Biden. He even loses a few good words about Trump personally. But often he could only shake his head.

Washington, DC – Anthony Fauci puts his work above his own feelings. The American Immunologist had it in the Corona pandemic under president Donald Trump particularly difficult. He was sometimes insulted, misrepresented, ignored, and his advice and expertise were not always accepted. But Fauci has worked for the US government for so many presidents that you can tell that the 80-year-old has a certain routine.

Especially in a recent interview with the magazine The Atlantic his reflection on what has happened emerges. He was not deterred by all of this under Trump. He had and still has an important task: corona defeat. “The problem is so huge. People’s lives are at stake. I am a doctor. I am a scientist. I am a public health professional. I know what to do All that other stuff is just a distraction. To be honest, it’s bullshit, ”explained Fauci his behaviour.

Immunologist Fauci: Donald Trump went into a whole different world

But he had it Trump and his team find it particularly difficult to get away with facts and scientific assessments: “With every other president, whether conservative, moderate or liberal, the guide for everything was a deep respect for the science“, Observes Fauci. “When I dealt with Trump, it went into a different world, the likes of which I had never experienced before.” He lacked rigor in the White house. Pals or any other person got close to the president and told him something. “Trump would bring the anecdote to the same level as scientific data.” Fauci sums this up as a “surreal experience”.

Sometimes it could Fauci probably just shake his head: If any people, in his opinion, have said “complete nonsense” to the president, he just sat there and said to himself: “Boy, there are a lot of unusual things going on here.”

Anthony Fauci as corona advisor to the US government: Warm words about Trump and pence

Towards the end of his tenure, Trump even went so far as to tweet with the hashtag “FireFauci” (German: “Fauci firing”) retweeted. The impression grew that Trump wanted to get rid of the expert – which, however, would not have been so easy and which Trump ultimately rejected. But Fauci was not deterred by that either: “He didn’t undermine me because I didn’t take care of him. I didn’t care what he said, “his anchor was his institute for infectious diseases. According to Fauci, he was not worried that he would actually be fired.

But Fauci wasn’t only involved with Trump, also with him Vice President Mike Pence Fauci can assess after many years: “Basically he is really a good person,” he said. “He put himself in such a difficult position because he was very loyal to the president. Deep down he’s a very smart guy. ”He’s also“ really nice, to be honest ”.

Fauci even leaves such a personal description to him Trump said: “If I say I like him, my wife would have a heart attack. But there was something about him on a personal basis charismatic and sympathetic – not on a political basis. ”In the context of a question about Trump’s long refusal to mask, Fauci also added:“ He’s a very macho guy. It is almost as if wearing a mask would reduce masculinity. “At least that is what Trump thought, Masks had been a sign of weakness for him.

Fauci’s success, so many US presidents serving also comes from trying to stay out of politics. In the Corona pandemic It became clear because of the situation: In an interview, he said at the time that lives could have been saved if the country had taken corona measures earlier. But that is exactly his task, which he is now also systematically pursuing: saving human lives. Under the government of Joe Biden Immunologist Fauci is now being given much more attention than before. He himself says that a new world has come with Biden: “It’s not an anecdote, it’s facts.” (cibo)