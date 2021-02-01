A happy sunday for the desperate: without the histrionic epic with which the Wizards (the worst team in the East) came back against the Nets, the Wolves (the worst in the West) beat (109-104) a Cavaliers whose float is turning into a pumpkin: four losses in five games and 9-11 now, still in a very respectable position for his initial aspirations. The Wolves won their fifth game of the season (5-14), the third in 17 after starting with a mirage (2-0).

Without Karl-Anthony Towns, who has missed eight games since announcing his positive for COVID, and without backup center Naz Reid (neither are Juancho Hernangómez and Jarrett Culver), the Cavs besieged the Wolves’ zone, with Andre Drummons (25 points, 22 rebounds) playing at will in the first half, before the rival will connect on the outside to compensate for his gaps on the inside (72 points from Ohio’s in the paint): 16 triples, 40% correct, a balsamic good night in the shot that certified a valid second half of defense (54-43 partial) that left the Cavs in 18 points with 30% in shots in the last quarter. Collin Sexton stayed at 16 points and Darius Garland had 17 with 5 assists.

Anthony Edwards, the number 1 of the last draft, finished (he is still 19 years old) with 23 points, 5 rebounds, 4 assists and good percentages (9/15) in his second game as a starter. Good news: more than 19 points on average in their last five games. In addition, D’Angelo Russell added 19 and 5 assists, Beasley had 23 and Ricky Rubio finished with 8 points and 8 assists, better than on previous nights in what has been a very difficult season for him.

PACERS 110-SIXERS 119

A zone defense commanded by Doc Rivers made an incredible turn for a comfortable victory for the Pacers against a Sixers without Joel Embiid. But the defensive variant totally freaked out the Pacers, who lost control in attack and also lost the thread in defense: with less than nine minutes remaining, they were winning 104-88. ANDIn that last section they conceded a partial of 6-31 and they suffered a somersault culminated by two back-to-back baskets by Tobias Harris with less than three minutes remaining (106-109).

Harris, who remains at an excellent level, finished with 27 points, and Ben Simmons with 21, 6 rebounds and 7 assists. Korkmaz scored 17 and Dwight Howard did his job (12 points, 15 rebounds) in the absence of Embiid. 15-6 for the Sixers and 11-9 now for the Pacers, who conceded a tough loss with that 15-37 total in the fourth quarter. Domantas Sabonis finished with 21 points and 8 rebounds and Malcolm Brogdon with 25 + 5 and 4 assists.

RAPTORS 115-MAGIC 112

After three defeats in a row, another bump in the road after his first hint of recovery in a very difficult season for now, the Raptors regained their pulse at the expense of some Magic They started very well but, crushed by injuries, they are going down. Now Canadians are 8-12 and Florida’s 8-13.

The Magic tried to recover and They got as far as they could after a lousy first half: 58-44 with 30% shooting and only three points from Vucevic for the visitors. The center finished with 15 points and 14 rebounds, Aaron Gordon with 14 + 5 and rookie Cole Anthony with 16 + 5 and 6 assists, very good news for the Magic in what is on track to be a lost season. In the Raptors, Siakam continued his 32 points against the Kings with 30 and 10 rebounds, his best moment of the season with health and more determination to go to the basket and not look for shots on the outside. Kyle Lowry added 12 points and 15 assists and an Aaron Baynes who also went on to more finished with 8 and 16 rebounds.