The rivalry between Stephen Curry and LeBron James has opened a new chapter this Tuesday. Old acquaintances in four NBA finals, the enemies have crossed paths tonight in a playoff script twist. Two of the greatest players of their generation face off in an electrifying semi-final. There was no less epic than expected in what has been the first postseason clash between the Lakers and Golden State in 32 years. The series has become a happening on the west coast. The first victory has been for the Lakers, who have beaten the current NBA champions 117-112 at home. This evening has truly begun the path to the fifth championship ring. Whether it’s for Curry or LeBron.

The playoffs give teams a chance to rewrite the story they told in the season. This is especially noticeable in the Lakers, a team that can barely be recognized against the one that started the season. Management and coach Darvin Ham corrected the course by dumping six players (including Russell Westbrook and Patrick Beverly) and injecting new blood at the trade deadline. The team has shown tonight that the elimination of the Memphis Grizzlies in the first round was not just a response to the loudmouth of Dillon Brooks, who lately learned that his team will not have him next season.

San Francisco is considered the favorite because of its extensive recent playoff experience, but the Lakers have proven that the blood of those who have won 18 titles runs through their veins. Anthony Davis has been the player of the night with an impressive double-double: 30 points and 23 rebounds (19 were defensive). Additionally, he had five assists and four blocks. He has become the fourth player with these numbers. The other three are Los Angeles team legends: Wilt Chamberlain, Elgin Baylor and Shaquille O’Neal.

Davis was essential for the start, since 23 of his 30 points were in the first half. The closure, on the other hand, was for those from Golden State. The local team began the third quarter behind, where they were 14 points behind on the scoreboard. They came back thanks to a wonderful night of their snipers. Klay Thompson, Stephen Curry and Jordan Poole each hit six 3-pointers. Eight of these went down in the second half. The team had an 11-0 run in three minutes of the fourth quarter, giving a sample of the danger they represent deep down. Curry was the top scorer with 27 points. Thompson followed with 25.

The Lakers know their limitations well from the line of three, where they only made 6 of 25 shots. LeBron James scored 22 points and had 11 rebounds, but made just one of eight from outside the box in the entire game. Instead, those in yellow showed sangfroid at the free throw line, which can be an important weapon in a high-profile series like this and against a team that hits so much inside the paint (the Warriors committed 24 fouls against to 12 of the Lakers). The Angelenos converted 25 points from 29 attempts. Golden State only went to the foul line six times.

Draymond Green, a four-time champion with San Francisco, had another rough night with six points and four fouls, one technical, in 33 minutes of play. Instead, Kevon Looney continues to show his worth under the champions’ board. After shining in the series against Sacramento, he tonight had ten points and 23 rebounds. Seven of these were offensive, more than the four scored by Davis.

Poole was the Golden State player who helped the most off the bench (21 points). He missed a game-tying 3-pointer with 10 seconds left. Curry had brought the entire Chase Center to its feet to cut the lead to three points with 1:40 to play, but D’Angelo Russell immediately responded with another 3-pointer. Davis blocked Curry’s shot seconds later. With no fouls to give, the Warriors found themselves cornered. Slaps from Poole and Donte DiVincenzo brought James and Denis Schroder to the free throw line, where they extended the lead and sealed the victory for the Lakers. The second round of this fight will be played on Thursday.

You can follow EL PAÍS Sports on Facebook and Twitteror sign up here to receive our weekly newsletter.