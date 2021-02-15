Lakers fans can, as far as possible, breathe easy … about. The news is not very bad, although it is not happy either. Anthony Davis, seemed sung, has to stop. And it will do so until at least after stop that the NBA has fixed between the two parties in which it has articulated its pandemic calendar. A break from 5 to 10 March in which it will be held an All Star Game (Sunday 7, in Atlanta) in which the power forward of the Lakers will not be either.

Davis suffers uA muscle injury in the lower part of the calf of the right leg, which joins the inflammation suffered in the area of ​​the Achilles tendon, one with which you obviously have to be very careful. Last week, he missed two games (the double game against OKC Thunder) due to discomfort in that area. He came back (at a high level) against the Grizzlies, but in Sunday’s game against the Nuggets he had to retire after his leg collided with Nikola Jokic’s before the break. Today he had an MRI scan, in Denver, and the result is that There is no serious injury but there is a problem that must be taken care of as much as possible.

So Davis will stay with the team (without playing) for the game in Minnesota, against the Wolves, and will go to Los Angeles to rest. He will be reevaluated in two to three weeks, but both the Lakers and Rich Paul, his agent (and LeBron James’s) have made it clear that prudence and the most conservative deadlines will be chosen. The goal is for Davis, one of the most decisive players in the NBA, to be in perfect condition for the playoffs, when the Lakers have to defend their championship crown.

The Achilles tendon is very delicate. The wear and tear facilitates a fracture that is also more possible with the inflammation that Davis suffers, which prevents blood from circulating normally. If such a complete tear occurs, the loss is usually one year, at least, and it is one of the most serious injuries for a professional player. Davis, 27, signed a five-year, $ 190 million extension with the Lakers earlier this season. So thinking about these 2021 playoffs but also in the long term, his return can go even beyond that second week of March in which the regular season will return after the All Star break.

Until the March break, the Lakers have nine games. Y Top-notch appointments against the Nets, Suns, Jazz or the Heat in the reissue of the last Finals. If he does not play any of the nine, and it seems sung that this is going to be the case, he will add 13 games out of 37 total until the break. Last season, his first for the Lakers, he only missed 9 of the 71 the team played before the successful bubble playoffs.