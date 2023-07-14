When Anthony Carrigan first lost his hair to alopecia, a rare autoimmune disorder that affects hair follicles, his mind went to which superheroes and supervillains he could play.

“I like comics, but I’m not a die-hard fan. But when all my hair fell out, I went through the pantheon of all these bald superheroes and supervillains and took note of all of them,” Carrigan told THR. “I remember seeing metamorpho and I think he had some kind of giant hammer instead of a hand, and I was like, that guy is cool. Noted. We’ll save it for later.”

Fast forward to 2023, and Carrigan, an Emmy-nominated actor known for his role in Barry, is joining the movie universe of DC by James Gunn as metamorpho, a shifting mass of chemicals cursed by an ancient artifact. Carrigan told Deadline that he is “amazed” to join Superman: Legacywhich will feature David Corenswet as the Man of Steel.

“I certainly think that at least in the source material, metamorpho, when he transformed into his superhero state, I was very reluctant to accept it because I felt that he was a monster and that he was no longer who he used to be,” said Carrigan. “I can definitely relate to that, in terms of my alopecia. So that’s definitely something I’m going to be inspired by and I’m excited to carry that into the character itself.”

metamorpho He was first introduced in 1965, where he was nicknamed “the Element Man.” He is a founding member of the Outsiders and a member of the Justice League International, with Sandman writer Neil Gaiman among those who have written stories featuring the character.

“I am incredibly excited about metamorpho (and this chance to work with Anthony Carrigan),” Gunn tweeted after the announcement.

I am unbelievably excited for Metamorpho (and this opportunity to work with Anthony Carrigan.) https://t.co/tdWrBsX1il —James Gunn (@JamesGunn) July 12, 2023

Superman: Legacywhich was announced earlier this year during the presentation of the new cinematic universe of DC from Gunn, is in the middle of a series of casting announcements. Just yesterday, DC Studios announced the addition of multiple heroes, including Nathan Fillion as Green Lantern Guy Gardner, raising fears among fans that the movie universe of DC Gunn’s can become too complicated.

Superman: Legacy It is scheduled to premiere in 2025.

Via: IGN

Editor’s note: I was very excited about all this until I saw Flash. I hope they correct the course or the curse of DC It will never end.