“We have to put in place a public police service. The three main projects relate to the question of resources, missions and training. On this last point, extending initial training seems essential to better train agents. Under Gérald Darmanin, the duration of initial training was reduced to eight months, which is not at all satisfactory. The police are now on their own when they leave school. We would like initial training to be extended to eighteen or twenty-four months, as exists in some European countries. As for continuing training, this is almost non-existent, while a police officer should be able to train throughout his career. This is essential, especially since the profession of peacekeeper has evolved considerably. Regarding the means, we should hire at least 30,000 police officers and reopen neighborhood police stations, it is essential to renew a link between the population and the police. Redefining its missions, getting out of the all-repressive, favoring prevention and dialogue, these are the main challenges to be carried out. “