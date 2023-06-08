“It was never my intention to be a reporter, a critic, an advocate,” Anthony Bourdain declared in 2012. This quote introduces readers to ‘Eat, travel, discover: An irreverent gastronomic guide’, his latest book, published posthumously. “I’m a storyteller,” he continues. “I go to the places and I come back. I tell how places make me feel.” This way of working and living made him a revered figure in the world of travel and culinary exploration. Now, five years after his death, he continues to influence how you travel and what you eat.

The book was conceived as an “atlas of the world seen through her eyes” with her writing partner, Laurie Woolever. The chef wanted to share his thoughts on some of the most interesting places in the world, and had a meeting with the author to outline plans for a book, where he mentioned some of the places he wanted to include before he passed away on June 8, 2018. Following his death, Woolever enlisted Bourdain’s friends, family, and colleagues to contribute their thoughts and recollections about the places they had experienced with him. Additionally, she incorporated quotes from his acclaimed television shows such as No Reservations, The Layover and Parts Unknown, as well as several essays that he had written, to complete his vision. The book was published in 2021 and serves as a guide to the places he admired.

Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Cuba, France, Ireland, Mexico, Kenya, Laos, Morocco and Taiwan are just some of the countries that Bourdain visited and where he discovered special and unforgettable restaurants or street food outlets. The book offers an exhaustive list of hundreds of places and what the chef thought about them, sometimes revealing more about his personality and interests, such as human rights, the stories of the people behind the kitchens, and the origin of each. gastronomy. Here we have selected just a few that anyone can visit on their next vacation (or walking in their own neighborhood).

The authentic Mexican experience is found at this cantina that offers free drinks and appetizers (arriving with every drink) like a plate of delicious carnitas. And yes, breakfast starts with tequila.

Mesones 20, Historic Center, 06010 See also The delegations of the UAE and Qatar discuss in Doha the mechanisms for implementing the "Al-Ula" statement Central de Abastos, Oaxaca, Mexico The Central de Abastos is a classic Mexican market where vendors offer different types of food, such as fruits and vegetables, but visitors can also find delicious barbacoa tacos, tlayudas and much more.

Juarez Maza, 68090 Oaxaca Founded in 1948, Fonda Margarita is the go-to place for a hearty Mexican breakfast with the “heady aroma of what is unmistakably home cooking.” It is one of the best places to try traditional Mexican food.

Adolfo Prieto 1364B, Tlacoquemecatl de Valle, Mexico City A traditional Argentinian grill lunch is served at this restaurant where llamas cook up ribs, steaks, sausages and much more. “Meat is king in the fire, and we strive to honor the flame,” he said.

Brigadier Juan Manuel de Rosas Avenue 1391, Jose Leon Suarez, Buenos Aires Port Market, Montevideo, Uruguay Built in 1868, the Mercado del Puerto offers visitors an authentic carnivorous feast with grills where thousands of cuts of meat and offal are cooked. It is a mandatory destination for all tourists and gastronomy fans.

Rambla August 25, 1825, 228, 11000 Montevideo The documentary filmmaker confessed that if he lived across from this place, he would quit his job and spend hours in there until his money ran out. It is a four generations old tapas bar where you can find other traditional foods from the area such as montaditos or cipriones.

Carrer del Poeta Cabanyes, 25, 08004 Barcelona “Pizzeria Pellone is, by the general Neapolitan consensus, an excellent example of the industry standard and even one of the best to do this, minimalist classic margherita pizza.” There is no better way to taste pizza than Naples.

Via Nazionale 93, 80143 Naples Of this Shanghai spot, Bourdain singled out the Xiao long bao, which he described as “pillows of happiness that will scald your tongue and throat if you don’t know what you’re doing.” If you travel to Shanghai, they alone are worth the trip, he said.

650 Yuyuan Road, Jing’an District, Shanghai See also A prisoner freed from Guantanamo: he went mad for torture, "he is no longer a danger to national security" Talking about the best food city in the world, Bourdain said that no one can say that you are wrong if you say Hong Kong. Joy Hing’s Roasted Meat is over 100 year old barbecue, a classic choice.

Chong Hing Building, 265–267 Hennessy Road, Chai Hu, Hong Kong With three Michelin stars, Sukiyabashi Jiro is another recommendation. The chef declared that he ate “the best sushi of my life”, and warned visitors to only use their fingers when eating.

4-2-15 Chuo-ku, Tokyo Tsukamoto Sogyo Building B 1st Floor, Tokyo

Four generations of the same family have served in this place since 1916. The dhabas are small places that are usually located next to gas stations and open 24 hours a day. Some are vegetarian, but this type of food is for all types of people.

Anant Seth Wala Church, Passian Shastri Market, Katra Ahluwalia, Amritsar, Punjab 143006 Bourdain said of his visit to this restaurant: “The best bloody meal I’ve had in Dublin.” Known as a gastro-pub, its menu features French-influenced cuisine mixed with a touch of pub grub.

2 Shelbourne Road, Ballsbridge, Dublin 4 Noryangjin Fisheries Wholesale Market, Seoul, South Korea Another mandatory market for travelers. It is the largest market in Seoul and is open 24 hours a day selling the best seafood, which you can have cooked fresh or have it cleaned and cut sashimi style.

674 Nodeul-ro, Noryangjin-dong, Dongjak-gu, Seoul

Bourdain called In-N-Out Burger “the only worthwhile American chain” and praised its French fries and shakes, also noting that the company “treats its employees like human beings.”

Locations throughout Southern California and beyond For Bourdain, Los Angeles’ Mexican food scene was superior to New York’s, stating that LA is a taco town. “María and Felicia Florez produce tacos and burritos in a kitchen the size of a cupboard.” Authentic and unique.

3185 Glendale Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA 90039 “Dumplings, good dumplings […] It should be at the top of your list,” the chef said of this Chinese joint in Doraville, off the Buford Highway.

5141 Buford Highway, Doraville, GA 30304 See also "Since the beginnings of ExtTV our commitment has been sports and women" “It’s beautiful and it’s tasty,” he says of the breaded-fried steak sandwich on Ricobene’s menu. A complex dish that he tried after being invited by Chicago musician and producer Steve Albini.

252 West 26th Street, Chicago, IL 60616 “It sounds like a simple thing,” Bourdain said of Detroit’s famed “Coney,” a hot dog that “when done right, it’s symphonic.” A good version of the sandwich is on the menu at Duly’s along with other classic dishes.

5458 West Vernor Highway, Detroit, MI 48209 The best Italian submarine sandwich. according to Bourdain, it can be enjoyed at Frank’s Deli in Asbury Park. “Good is good forever: good music, good songs, and a classic Jersey sandwich.”

1406 Main Street, Asbury Park, NJ 07712 “The quintessential New York establishment remains the same.” His hand-cut pastrami was one of Bourdain’s favorite options at this classic establishment, where you can also get a terrific soda de nata.

205 East Houston Street, New York, NY 10002 Founded in 1885 and known for its prime dry-aged steak. Bourdain said “you can’t do anything better or more authentic than Keens” when he was talking about steakhouses. He is one of the last of his class in Manhattan.

72 West 36th Street, New York, NY 10018 For travelers to France who want to try a classic French bistro, Bistrot Paul Bert “is one of the best,” according to Bourdain, noting how the place holds on to its traditions (it hasn’t changed over time) with a twist of the old school.

18 Rue Paul Bert, 75011 Paris “If you will only make two stops in Paris, this must be one,” said Anthony Bourdain of this classic restaurant in the Montparnasse district, where visitors will find the best seafood in the French capital.

108 Boulevard du Montparnasse, 75014 Paris

subscribe here to the newsletter from EL PAÍS México and receive all the key information on current affairs in this country