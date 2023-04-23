Non-conformists, ideologues, combative… In the history of literature in general, and the so-called “gastronomy” in particular, there have been writers free to say everything they believed in, without worrying about linguistic formalism, tackling the subject from sincerity, without unnecessary adjectives, without thinking (or maybe yes) of the anger of a sensitive reader. The bookshelves of the bookstore are filled with opportunistic recipe books, subject to fashion, to those necessary trends that guarantee, in some way, the sale of the book. But, in the meantime, it doesn’t hurt to find references that dare to dispute, to shake their conscience, to question and question. to this we go

In the first pages of the ya best-seller, Confessions of a Chef by Anthony Bourdain said “Of course, there is a good chance that this book could put an end to my profession as a chef. Contains scary stories. Good roadblocks, drugs, sex in the non-perishable food zone, disgusting revelations about food mishandling, disgusting practice widespread in the industry.

The first edition of this book was in the year 2000, in the USA, under the name of Kitchen Confidential. In 2015, RBA decided to bet on it, asked Carmen Aguilar for the translation and in a few months made this one of the most purchased books not only by Spanish chefs (which is saying this) but by all lovers of writing. in the first person, scoundrel and without folds. At that time, Bourdain was just an anonymous chef who decided to tell his profession openly, without fear, with that crude and uncomfortable realism of someone who “blows it” what will they say.

Since then, Bourdain has slipped into our homes through dozens of books, comics and fabulous documentary series to The Travel Channel, Food Network and CNN (don’t miss The Middle of chef). Everything that this chef touched was wrapped in that halo that characterizes an irreverent book. That’s how it was, until the last day of his life and, in this way, Laurie Woolever tells it in her biography that will soon (in May) publish Planeta Gastro in Spain under the name bourdain.

Cover of the book ‘Bourdain’, by Laurie Woolever, edited by Planeta Gastro.

The essay does not draw flowers to that life of comings and goings, of successes and failures that his partner and confidante had, but quite the opposite. Therefore, until now we have been able to read in some media such as The New York Times, the story is sincere, direct and openly, as was the chef. A dissection of her personality that, surely, the writer traced guided by the score of Die Walkure from Wagner. You want to read it.

Perhaps there is nothing more disturbing than someone telling you to your face what is happening to you. For this reason, when the “You eat shit!” An antagonistic social reaction was produced: on the one hand, those who felt offended; and, on the other, those who answered: “it’s true!”. The voice came from the nutritionist, Julio Basulto. His wake-up call was and is necessary to understand that we are heading towards poor nutrition, towards “eating anything” and eating ultra-processed foods. His narration is fluid, bordering on conversational, with which each chapter is well digested. It has raw, even alarming moments, and other very ingenious ones, like that term “cuadietista” (we love it!). In other words, the “I know everything” about nutrition issues: that it is very caloric, that it makes me constipated, that it makes me fat, that it has a lot of sugar…

Let’s raise the sign of perplexity because we eat shit at a time in life when supermarkets are full of products: Lightbio, eco… If you feel the need to think about this, you already have a bedside book: Eat shit, don’t eat better, stop eating worse (ed. Vergara).

Cover of the book ‘Come mierda’, by Julio Basulto, published by editorial Vergara.

Speaking of echoes, bios and so on. The twentieth century came the motto of “Km 0”. We are concerned about what we eat (to a certain extent) and we look for that local product wrapped in a lifestyle that also involves the way we dress, interact and take care of ourselves. Oh, but, even thinking that we are doing everything perfectly, arrives what is possibly the most uncomfortable guerrilla in our bookstore, Maria Nicolau with her kitchen or barbarism (ed. Peninsula) and tells us “you buy things that you don’t even know what they are just because some instructions say so, you freeze late, you waste more than you take advantage of (not counting containers, plastic, thorns, scales, bones and leaves)”.

Cover of the book ‘Cocina o barbarismo’, by Maria Nicolau, published by Península.

The real revolution of this book (highly recommended) is that Maria has dared to make a recipe book (or perhaps not to call it that) without recipes: “I say that accumulating recipes as if they were calligraphy exercises and executing them is not cooking, but obeying ”. That’s why, kitchen and barbarism It takes us to that root kitchen where the author leaves a space for us to be the ones who look for the product in the appropriate season and cook freely. As an addition, the prologue to the book is by Dabiz Muñoz, possibly the chef who is most resistant to publishing (and we know that all the publishers are zealously pursuing him). The chef opens the book with words like these: “The kitchen is humanity and it is obvious that we are dehumanizing ourselves. Every time we cook (…) less and also what we are doing is standardizing the way of doing it. That is something that leads us to lose our roots, our memories (…)”.

Cover of the book ‘Leave everything or leave the wine’, by Santiago Rivas, published by Muddy Waters Books.

We have not tried to leave a bad taste in the mouth, quite the contrary, for this reason, and in order not to end without a toast, we leave you with another acid, poignant and crazy story, that of Santiago Rivas and his Leave everything or leave the wine (Ed. Muddy Waters Books). True to his way of talking about wine, naturally and bluntly, the book turns and turns a sector, in many respects, anchored in the past. We return to a fresh and direct narrative that is to be appreciated because it tells a truth (his own, which is very valid) and because it invites you to read it at times, making you smile and at all times enjoying a glass of wine. Not bad!