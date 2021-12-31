As demonstrated on his Instagram account, Anthony Aranda await the start of 2022 enjoying the sun and the pool. The dancer boasts his well-deserved vacation, but what has most attracted the attention of users are the romantic messages that accompany the artist’s publications.

“She always recording me, love you,” he wrote Aranda in his last video in which he is seen calmly resting in the pool at the same time that he sends kisses to the camera.

Who are Anthony’s emotional messages for?

Although the dancer does not mention to whom he dedicates such words, the images published by Melissa Paredes on her social networks would suggest that it is about her, since the model would be in the same place vacationing with the former participant of The Great Show .

The videos of both characters show a large pool decorated with tiles, surrounded by turquoise chairs, as well as a rocking chair and a small section of cream fabrics with brown chairs.

Videos of Melissa Paredes and Anthony Aranda would indicate that they are in the same place. Photo: composition / Instagram

Also, coincidentally, they both use the same song to accompany their videos. “Aquel Nap” by Rauw Alejandro is the theme chosen by Melissa Y Anthony to show how they celebrate their holidays before the New Year.

America today considers Melissa Paredes and the ‘Gato’ Cuba as “The separation of the year”

América TV magazine announced today, December 30, that the actress Melissa Paredes and the soccer player Rodrigo Cuba are the winners of the “Separation of the Year” category.

However, the host Ethel Pozo disagreed, while ‘Giselo’ asked to present the award to the influencer.