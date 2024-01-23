Anthony Aranda He has preferred to remain silent since announcing the end of his romantic relationship with Melissa Paredes. However, the choreographer has decided to speak out upon learning that his nephew will sit on the set of the program 'Magaly TV, la firma' to apparently tell Magaly Medina details of the end of the controversial romance between his uncle and the actress of 'At the bottom there is room'. In this regard, the dancer made a forceful request on his social networks. Below are all the details.

YOU CAN SEE: Melissa Paredes is seen next to Anthony Aranda for the first time after their breakup

What did Anthony Aranda say when he found out that his nephew will speak with Magaly Medina?

Anthony Aranda spoke, through his Instagram account, upon learning that his nephew will speak with Magaly Medina about the reason for the end of the romance between Melissa Paredes and his uncle. In this regard, the choreographer had a forceful response:

“I understand that the end of my relationship is a surprise to many, we have decided to keep it private and that lends itself to wrong speculation.”he pointed.

After that, Melissa Paredes' ex-partner made a application: “I ask you not to involve third parties, much less my family.”

Anthony Aranda publishes a statement upon learning that a family member would be on Magaly Medina's program. Photo: Instagram capture/Anthony Aranda

YOU CAN SEE: Anthony Aranda gives a forceful answer to a question about his breakup with Melissa Paredes

Is Magaly Medina preparing ampay for Anthony Aranda and Melissa Paredes after the end of their romance?

After announcing the breakup between Melissa Paredes and Anthony Aranda, Gianfranco Pérez, reporter forMagaly Medina― announced that the program 'Magaly TV, the firm' Prepare a 'bomb' related to the end of this romance: “On Monday, January 29 at 9:45 pm a country will come to a standstill.”

This was revealed by Magaly Medina's reporter after the breakup of Melissa Paredes and Anthony Aranda. Photo: TikTok screenshot

Given this, Melissa was asked about this assumption. ampay that is preparing the space 'Magaly TV, la firma'.“It's obvious that they have to sell their program no matter what (…). Everything is already in my statement and I don't want silly speculation, really”he commented for Trome.

#Anthony #Aranda #speaks #learning #nephew #speak #Magaly #Medina #reveals #truth