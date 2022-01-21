Anthony Aranda shared her first photo together with Melissa Paredes on social networks, after the actress made her relationship with the dancer official through an exclusive interview for the Women in Command program last Monday, January 10. In addition, in the publication you can read a romantic message for the former Miss Peru.

In the image published by Aranda on his official Instagram account, the choreographer can be seen carrying the protagonist of Ojitos hechiceros in full sunset on the beach. In this way, the dancer showed his love for the model, with some tender words to leave behind the comments about their relationship.

“Decide, live, feel, love, There is nothing more beautiful than hugging that person who makes you happy and telling them how special they are to you.” reads the message of the ‘Activator Kitten’, a nickname with which he became known since he was supported by Melissa Paredes.

Anthony Aranda left behind the criticism surrounding his relationship with Melissa Paredes. Photo: Anthony Aranda/Instagram.

Dancer prepares ceviche for the actress’s mother

Melissa Paredes has shown on social networks that she is more in love with the dancer than ever, since she does not stop sharing content with her current partner. On this occasion, the model published a video in which she appears with her mother, while Anthony Aranda spoils them with a summer lunch. In the clip, the model is heard asking who is everything she is preparing for, to which he replies: “I’m cooking mommy, your mommy, a little cevichito and fried fish with salad.”

Melissa Paredes and Anthony Aranda got a tattoo to immortalize their love

During the Women in Command edition this Thursday, January 20, Melissa Paredes surprised the hosts of the program by revealing that she had a tattoo with Anthony Aranda in honor of her love. Although they have been in a relationship for a month, the couple is experiencing the best phase of falling in love. Likewise, the driver told what is the meaning of the design she wears on her arm. “We complement each other,” he said.