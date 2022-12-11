Heart attack night! Melissa Paredes He invited Anthony Aranda as his endorsement for the last competition gala in “El gran show”. The well-known dancer was present on the track that received him more than a year ago, the same one in which he met the former host and they began a romance after being dance partners.

Although he did not want to give many statements about his participation, the former reality boy sent a brief message to his girlfriend, whom he wishes the best of luck to become the next winner of the dance reality show. “Enjoy every moment, that your light will never go out” he commented before the cameras.