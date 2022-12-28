samuel suarez He usually causes controversy with his opinions and this time he received a harsh response. It turns out that Anthony Aranda used his Instagram account to attack the entertainment journalist, who hours before had minimized it, assuring that he only has fame thanks to Melissa Paredes. For this reason, the former member of “El gran show” pointed out that the content creator felt sorry for his statements.

“Love, happily you don’t sell. She dedicated 10 stories to you. Now, imagine if you sold… I’m sorry, ”she said with a laugh next to the driver, who seemed to be misunderstood on the subject. Video: Anthony Aranda’s Instagram