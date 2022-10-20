You feel like one of the family. Anthony Aranda was invited to the program “On everyone’s lips” and referred to how well he gets along with Celia Rodriguezthe mother of his girlfriend, Melissa Paredes.

It should be remembered that the former participant of “This is war” was featured in America Television to give more details of his relationship with the model, just one day after the anniversary of the ampay that united them as a couple and, in turn, ended the marriage of the popular actress with Rodrigo Cuba.

What did Anthony Aranda say?

The ‘Activator’ participated in various segments of the program hosted by Tula Rodríguez, Maju Mantilla and Ricardo Rondón, where He was very happy due to the good sentimental moment he lives with Paredes. Also, she admitted that she is very fond of Melissa’s mother.

“The truth, we are super happy right now. As you saw (in images from their social networks), we were sharing with my mom, with my mother-in-law, to whom I send a kiss, to my mom and my second mom, because I call her mom ”, revealed the dancer.

Was Anthony Aranda friendly with Rodrigo Cuba?

After Melissa Paredes say you’re working on getting along with your ex-husband, Ricardo Rondon he asked Anthony if he too is having a cordial bond with ‘Gato’ Cuba. Given this, the choreographer surprised more than one with his response.