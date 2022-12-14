Fire! Anthony Aranda exploded and spoke about the recent statements by Ethel Pozo, where he said that he did not agree with the presence of the dancer in the final of “El gran show” with Melissa Paredes.

“I would never have brought it, I would have gone alone”, said the driver of “America Today” about the controversial appearance of the dancer in the reality show. Gisela’s daughter revealed that she thought it was a decision that she would “play against” Melissa, due to the infidelity scandal that she starred in with him. ‘activator cat’ a year ago.

What did Anthony Aranda say?

The choreographer railed against Ethel Well after his statements. It is important to remember that Paredes had also said that she did not think that the presenter of “My mom cooks better than yours” will comment on it. “Who is she to judge?” said the former beauty queen.

“That lady talks about me and gets scared, it’s as if I had done something to her. But hey, it’s her role, her personality, her character. I think that Mrs. Ethel… I don’t know her intentions… there are things that are not even discussed, they are only seen,” revealed Aranda.

On the other hand, Anthony explained that the changes made to his partner’s choreography in the final of “The big show” it was due to an order of the producer of the program and not his idea, as he had claimed Janet Barboza in “America Today”.

“A day before we had to change almost everything because the producer himself demanded it, because it was not an option. Knowing that, they want to make me feel bad by saying ‘it’s like you went and changed things’”, the dancer defended himself.

Anthony Aranda was the reinforcement of Melissa Paredes in the final of “El gran show”. Photo: Composition La República/Capture America TV

Anthony Aranda does not hold a grudge against Janet Barboza: “I can’t bother with her”

Anthony Aranda took advantage of the “Love and Fire” cameras to comment on Janet Barboza. The choreographer was asked how she reacts when they talk about him. Melissa Paredes’ boyfriend made an assessment of the words of the host of “América hoy”.

“Edson is my friend. Mrs. Janet Barboza… I have never been able to get upset with her, ”he said. “She’s funny, she knows how to do it. She throws the stone at you, but in one way or another she tells you your virtues, ”she added.