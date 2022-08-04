Anthony Aranda, current partner of Melissa Paredes, reappeared after being away from television and social networks since his sudden departure from “This is war”. The dancer was caught inside the Ministry of Women totally alone and the reasons for his arrival at the venue are unknown.

Instarándula shares video of Anthony Aranda at MIMP

Last Wednesday, July 3, Samuel Suárez released a video provided by a follower through the Instarándula portal, in which you can see Anthony Aranda in the Ministry of Women and Vulnerable Populations, sitting in the waiting room attentive to his cell phone.

“Samu, I’m sending you this video because I just saw Anthony Aranda waiting at the Women’s Ministry,” reads the message, while Samuel added: “Yesterday the ratuja was very attentive to the ‘Activator’, who was surely waiting for his driver.”

Would Anthony Aranda have accompanied Melissa Paredes?

Everything seems to indicate that Aranda was accompanying the model; However, since the case of Melissa and the ‘Gato’ Cuba was made public, speculation has been generated about the participation of the former Gisela Valcárcel dancer.

The actress’s partner has stayed away from the media since the scandal of the multiple complaints between the Paredes and Cuba and there was even talk of a possible breakup.

Anthony reappears in the midst of a legal mess between the former host of “America Today” and the Sport Boy footballer. At the moment, neither of them can approach their youngest daughter within a perimeter of at least 100 meters. The minor is under the temporary guardianship of her paternal grandmother, Ysmena Piedra.