Anthony Aranda was as a guest on October 19 at “On everyone’s lips”. During the América TV program, he revealed some personal information.

The ‘Activator’ spoke about his profession, which he did not hesitate to compare with his extra-low job in “This is war”. The dancer did not hesitate to assure that he earns more as a choreographer than being a reality boy in “EEG”.

Anthony Aranda answered Ricardo Rondón’s questions

The appearance of the couple Melissa Paredes in the Tula Rodríguez program he caught the attention of all those present. Anthony Aranda He answered all the questions that were thrown at him.

“Do you earn more as a choreographer than when you were in ‘This is war’? Yes, no or maybe?” asked the presenter of “On everyone’s lips” Ricardo Rondon. “Perhaps. It depends on the season”, said the ‘Activator’ at the beginning.

Anthony Aranda earns more as a dancer than in “This is war”

After this first statement, he explained what he really meant. “For example, as a choreographer an artist comes who wants to make a video clip of some album or some new song, he wants me to choreograph it in a super important event, in a single day I earn what I would earn in a salary of ‘This is war'”assured very proudly Anthony Aranda.

Anthony Aranda is very proud of his facet as a dancer and choreographer. Photo: Anthony Aranda/Instagram

The reason why Anthony Aranda left “This is war”

Anthony Aranda He left the competition reality show in July 2022. There was much speculation about his resignation from the program, but during “On everyone’s lips” the dancer related his true motive.

“I have never told this. I have never told this. Meli was going through a very difficult time, I was in ‘This is war’… I spent a lot of time during the day, and I said ‘my girlfriend needs my support at that time’… I spoke with the production and explained it to her, I asked her if she could to be absent for a few days because she felt very lonely”, explained the dancer.

Anthony Aranda would not return to “The Great Show” by Melissa Paredes

Although he is having a great time with his work as a dancer, Anthony Aranda will not be able to show all his talent in the program of Gisela Valcárcel. And it is that the choreographer revealed that Melissa Paredes has prohibited you from participating in “The big show”.

“They were speculating that I was going to enter and the first thing Melissa did was say:” love, do not even think about accepting because I know that you are going to want to win and I am going to raise that cup, so no, “he said.