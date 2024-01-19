Anthony Aranda gives a forceful answer to a question about his breakup with Melissa Paredes

Melissa Paredes He surprised more than one by announcing, through a statement published on his social networks, the end of her relationship with Anthony Aranda. The former model announced that “she has great affection and respect” for the choreographer, who also decided to speak out after being asked the reason why he ended his romance with the 'Al Fondo Hay Sitio' actress, he was even going to marry her. In this note, we tell you all the details.

Were Melissa Paredes and Anthony Aranda going through a crisis in their relationship?

This Friday, January 19, Melissa Paredes He published on his Instagram account that he was “sentimentally separating” from Anthony Aranda. Along those lines, the actress pointed out that she will still be seen next to the choreographer because they share work ties.

Melissa Paredes published a statement to announce their breakup. Photo: Instagram capture/Melissa Paredes

Given this sudden news, many wondered if the couple was going through a crisis in their relationship. About, Aranda and Paredes They made it clear on their social networks that their romance was going through its best moment, since, days before this breakup, they published romantic photos and shouted their love from the rooftops.

Anthony Aranda and Melissa Paredes showed their love on social networks four days after their breakup. Photo: Instagram/Anthony Aranda

What did Anthony Aranda say about his breakup with Melissa Paredes?

Anthony Aranda reposted the message posted by Melissa Paredes on his Instagram account and, after that, he preferred to remain silent. However, the web team America TV He contacted the dancer and did not hesitate to ask him why his romance with the actress ended. In this regard, the choreographer had a forceful response.

“There is nothing to talk about. But thank you very much for writing”were Aranda's words.