The program 'America today' is at the center of criticism after Christian Domínguez's interview was broadcast. Let us remember that the cumbiambero spoke for the first time about his infidelity towards Pamela Franco for the space hosted by Ethel Pozo and Janet Barboza. Given this, Melissa Paredes and her mother, through publications full of hints, hinted that in that América TV magazine there are certain preferences with certain entertainment figures. According to Paredes, she was also in a similar position as Domínguez and received different treatment from those TV presenters. Now, Anthony Aranda has spoken about this controversy.

Anthony Aranda furious with 'América hoy' for interview with Christian Domínguez?

Anthony Aranda He used his social networks to join the criticism against the hosts of 'América hoy' for the interview they did with Christian Domínguez. Through his Instagram account, the choreographer had harsh words for Ethel Pozo and Janet Barboza.

“What a shame on the morning program ('America Today') they say that it is a women's program, but the reality is that it ismistreats womenand to cover up their dirty tricks from their male friends. Machismo worries here. What a pity”, wrote the dancer.

Anthony Aranda and his strong message to 'America today' after an interview with Domínguez. Photo: Instagram/Anthony Aranda

Why did Melissa Paredes and her mother bother with 'America Today'?

Minutes after the interview was broadcast 'America today' to Christian Domínguez, Melissa Paredes He did not hesitate to express his discontent towards the preferential treatment that the daughter of Gisela Valcárcel and the popular 'Rulitos' had with the cumbiambero.

On her Instagram account, Anthony Aranda's girlfriend shared a video of biblical references in which the phrase “hypocritical Pharisees” is heard. This hint was sent by Melissa to both hosts of 'América hoy', who at the time interviewed her when she was unfaithful to them. Rodrigo 'Gato' Cuba.

For her part, Celia Rodríguez, Melissa's mother, also raised her voice against 'America today': “Preferences and differences disgust me. “When you tell the truth they stone you, but when it's different.”

Publication from Melissa Paredes's mother. Photo: Instagram/Instarándula



Did Rodrigo González support Melissa Paredes after an interview with Christian Domínguez?

Rodrigo González and Gigi Miter They took advantage of their program 'Amor y fuego' to comment on the statements of Christian Dominguez in 'America Today'. For the popular 'Peluchín' there was a big difference between the interview with the cumbiambero and Melissa Paredes in relation to the deal.

“I am amazed, shocked, because they treated Melissa Paredes as if she did not deserve the slightest respect, they let go of her hand, Ethel cried. Today she did not cry, but she repeated more times than the victim that she was disappointed in him (Christian Domínguez) “, were González's words.

