Two anthologies are appearing at the same time in this almost spring. One, established by Bruno Doucey and Thierry Renard, repaints in fuchsia pink the word “desire”, the theme of the current edition. From France or elsewhere, 88 poets – half of them women – most of them contemporaries, lend themselves to all occurrences of “desire” in the style of the famous sonnet. Vowels, by Arthur Rimbaud, composed in 1871: “A black, E white, I red, U green, O blue: vowels…” So the “White desire for silence, absence, eternity”, the “Yellow desire of freshness, awakening “,” a red desire … ” And so on. At Le Castor astral, brought together by Jean-Yves Reuzeau, 90 contemporary French-speaking poets examine desire hampered by the time. Going so far as to familiarize themselves with the future, some dig into themselves to better intubate themselves to, suddenly, fight anxiety and the lack of oxygen. Four generations share texts, mostly unpublished. Tahar Ben Jelloun designed the cover.

DESIRE IN THE COLORS OF THE POEM Éditions Bruno Doucey, 272 pages, 20 euros

DESIRE IN US AS A CHALLENGE TO THE WORLD Éditions du Castor astral, 422 pages, 15 euros