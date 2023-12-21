One of the projects for which Electronic Arts was betting more in past years was Anthemmultiplayer that would have many updates so that the public would not stop playing it and it would become a worthy competitor to games like Fortnite. However, things did not go well for them, confirming in 2021 that there would no longer be updates of any kind, even the sequel that was already being cooked to provide a major improvement has been ruled out.

Obviously no step forward was taken due to the low sales that could have been generated, numbers that EA kept a mystery for some reason, but they have finally been revealed this week, through documents that were distributed on specialized sites. Although first it must be emphasized that it was expected to sell 6 million copies in just one week from its launch, something it did not achieve and this has been noted in recent information.

Alexandre Scriabinewho was in charge of the marketing part at EA For five years from 2015 to 2020, he revealed on his LinkedIn account the number of copies that have been sold in relation to the game developed by BioWare, mentioning that there have only been 5 million in its entire existence. To that must be added refunds on some platforms by players who have considered it a kind of scam.

Anthem (Bioware) sold 2 million units in its first week. The game sold 5 million units to date pic.twitter.com/2cipNqpBRZ — Timur222 (@bogorad222) December 19, 2023

This makes you understand why EA and BioWare They did not follow the project, this to return to franchises that they have dominated such as Mass Effect and also Dragon Age, with a game in development by each brand and that still do not reveal as much information as they would like. However, some kind of surprise has been rumored at giant industry events such as Summer Game Festival either Gamescom.

Editor's note: These games that become failures in the end manage to be valued by few players, so I would not deny that in five more years we will see a video on YouTube in which someone says that it is an undervalued gem, it will be a matter of waiting.