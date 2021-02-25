Following the news that Bioware had decided to cancel development of Anthem Next, many felt that it is necessary for this studio to recover by working on other projects. Bioware has been lurching around as a studio for years, and their projects don’t seem to be at their best. Knowing the long development of Dragon Age 4 is there, it is confirmed that after the decision not to continue with the multiplayer action game, Anthem resources will go towards the development of Dragon Age 4.

The Bloomberg reporter, Jason Schreier, would have been in charge of making it known that the situation of the team responsible for the Anthem Next project will not go out on the street. Of course, they will be redirected to other projects, being the one that needs it the most Dragon Age 4.

A small team had been working on this new iteration of the multiplayer game since 2019, but they were informed today that they’ll be moving to Dragon Age 4. EA held a review of the game’s progress earlier this month, as Bloomberg previously reported https://t.co/eQmTq2oEjZ – Jason Schreier (@jasonschreier) February 24, 2021

In the original statement, it was stated that all these resources would be relocated in the different projects that are underway, pointing out mainly to Mass Effect and Dragon Age licenses. It seemed that behind this arduous and thankless task of trying to revive Anthem were a large number of workers. But, the truth is that it is not a complete study, but a small group of developers who had been working on this evolution and rescue of Anthem since 2019. All of them have been informed of the new situation and will be relocated, further confirming, what all Anthem resources will go towards the development of Dragon Age 4.

It seems that the journalist, Schreier, has ties with the company and has been able to be more specific with the fate of these workers. And in a way it is logical to think that the project that should receive the most support is the next game that should be published. If there are no surprises, for the moment, and ignoring the remastering, half, from the Mass Effect trilogy, Dragon Age 4 is still the game that can resurrect Bioware. A revulsive that needs a study that for years has only been criticized, being precisely Dragon Age Inquisition his last game that did not fall out of favor.

We will see how their next projects come out, knowing that Mass Effect: Legendary Edition will arrive this year, and they must give new clues about the launch of Dragon Age 4.