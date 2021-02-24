In recent weeks there had been rumors about the possibility that Anthem Next would be canceled sooner rather than later by Electronic Arts, and finally the rumor has become reality. This decision comes after a meeting between EA and Bioware, in which they have finally decided to terminate the project.
The official confirmation that Anthem Next has been canceled It has come from Bioware itself, which has posted a statement about it through its website. According to Christian Dailey, who is the head of BioWare Austin and recently took the helm of the Dragon Age 4 development team, having to work from home due to COVID-19 since early 2020 has affected the productivity of the Anthem Next team, and They are not where they thought they would be, in terms of progress made with the game.
2020 was a year unlike any other however and as we continue to make progress against all of our gaming projects at BioWare, working from home during the pandemic has had an impact on our productivity and not everything we had planned as a study prior to COVID-19. can be achieved without putting undue stress on our teams
Dailey goes on to explain that BioWare will instead choose to focus all of its energies on the upcoming Dragon Age and Mass Effect sequels, as well as continue to support Star Wars: The Old Republic.
Game development is difficult. Decisions like these are not easy. Moving forward, we need to focus our efforts as a studio and strengthen upcoming Dragon Age and Mass Effect titles while continuing to provide quality updates to Star Wars: The Old Republic.
Although plans for Anthem Next have been abandoned, BioWare «will continue to keep the Anthem Live service running as it exists today«, Which means that the game’s online servers will remain active.
