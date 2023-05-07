It seems that Anthem may have a new future on Steamalthough it is not clear exactly what EA could aim for at this point for the BioWare game, but the title appeared in database of the platform, apparently.

The report comes from the usual SteamDB, therefore it is not an official source, but since it is a datamining related to the Steam database we can take it as truthful. However, it is not said that the appearance of the title certainly also means its arrival in the Valve store. It must be said that the title does not appear clearly, but rather through the identification code which would correspond to the one used by EA on Origin for the game in question.

However, it is curious to record this unexpected reappearance for the BioWare title, considering that it is now generally given up for dead, so much so that last year it seems to have been sold for 1 cent at a GameStop in the USA.

The last hope for the title seems to have to be the Anthem Next project, which aimed to recover and revitalize the game world with a general reworking of technique, content and game systems, but which was then canceled in February 2021.

A release on Steam, at this point, seems like a decidedly late initiative, so much so that the matter is strongly questioned, unless it is some form of alternative distribution of the game.