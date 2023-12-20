The history of gaming is dotted with great failures, games that failed from the first moment and were unable to improve their situation over the following months and years. One of them is Anthem, which however seems to have been able to sell some units. Precisely, let's talk about 5 million unitsnot a very low figure considering the terrible initial reception.

The information comes from the LinkedIn profile of Alexandre Scriabine, ex-EA employee who worked with the company for eleven years before leaving in 2021, when he was Director of Global Social Media Engagement.

As you can see above, Scriabine says the game sold 2 million units in its first week, coming in at 5 million in total in an unspecified time. Obviously this is not official data, although it comes from a person who worked with the company.