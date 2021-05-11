In the gardens of the Quinta Los Ombúes, where the Argentine patriot lived Mariquita Sánchez de Thompson, the authorities of San Isidro led an act to commemorate the historic date on which the Assembly of the year XIII sanctioned as Argentinian national anthem to the patriotic march composed by Vicente López y Planes and Blas Parera.

Myth or reality, the story tells that in the 19th century the first stanzas were sung in the mansion of the historic center of San Isidro, on the ravine where the Argentine patriot lived Mariquita Sánchez de Thompson (1786-1868).

In that place steeped in history, where the Quinta Los Ombúes is currently located (located in Adrián Béccar Varela, 774), the patria melody sounded again, with the gardens of the house in the background and in the presence of the mayor Gustavo Posse and other representatives Township. The anthem was performed by the band of the Military Fanfare Alto Peru of the “General San Martín” Horse Grenadier Regiment. They also performed the San Lorenzo and Malvinas marches.

Daguerreotype of Mariquita Sánchez de Thompson. / Antonio Pozzo / National Historical Museum

During the early nineteenth century, in that Mariquita house, the myth or fable tells that the national anthem was sung. It is a day of great joy that commemorates the heroes who, through the history of the Nation, made the long-awaited freedom possible.

Today in Los Ombúes there is also the headquarters of the Dr. Horacio Béccar Varela Municipal Historical Archive and Library Museum, declared a national historical monument in 2007.

It could be said that Mariquita Sánchez de Thompson was the first feminist of the Río de la Plata, one of the first active women in politics, organizer of gatherings to debate the future of the country and influential in the revolutionary process of 1810.

According to the historian and writer Felipe Pigna in his book “Women had to be. History of our disobedient, incorrect, rebellious and fighters. From the origins to 1930, Buenos Aires”, from the Planeta publishing house, María de Todos los Santos Sánchez de Velazco y Trillo -as her real name- He was born on November 1, 1786 in one of the most prestigious homes of the time. She was the only daughter of Don Cecilio Sánchez de Velazco and of Doña Magdalena Trillo y Cárdenas.

“El Pianoforte”, painted by Pedro Subercaseaux on the centenary of the May Revolution, recreates a scene in the house of Mariquita Sánchez de Thompson. National Anthem day because it is celebrated on May 11 El Pianoforte painting

Ladybug inherited a fortune. He had an overwhelming personality. And he was not 15 years old when in 1801 he fell in love and committed to his cousin Martín Thompson, against the opinion of his parents. Her tenacity would lead her to star in one of the most famous dissent trials of the time.

As a “neighbor” of the wealthiest sectors in “enlightened” times, Mariquita had access to education and reading, without the need to become a nun, as would have happened in earlier times. In fact, it was the opposite, since the gatherings in his house were famous.

The story of the most famous fifth

The enormous one-hectare plot of Quinta Los Ombúes houses the house that was the residence of Mariquita Sánchez de Thompson. In 1867, the farm passed into the hands of Pascuala Belcastletegui de Arana, wife of Felipe Arana, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the government of Juan Manuel de Rosas.

Since 1872, the Los Ombúes farm was owned by the lawyer Dr. Eduardo Lahitte, grandfather of Roque Sáenz Peña, and, in 1881, it was rented, and later acquired by the marriage of Dr. Cosme Beccar and María Varela, who expanded the original structure around of a large quadrangular patio with a cistern.

Quinta Los Ombúes. The garden and the ravine of the house where Mariquita Sánchez de Thompson lived. buenos aires green circuit seeks to attract foreign tourists to the coast of San Isidro Network of Sustainable Trails The Ribera Norte Ecological Reserve

Today the room of Mariquita Sánchez de Thompson, inside the house, is a successful evocation and recreates her life, around 1860. Among her personal belongings, there are the fan of tortoiseshell and pen and her personal letters; a cup for drinking chocolate, a pewter and ceramic jug, a Spanish standard, a chair of state, and a neccesaire that belonged to Magdalena, one of his daughters. Mariquita had five children with her first husband, and another three in her second marriage.

In the park there is still a carob tree over 250 years old “that met Mariquita”, as they say in the museum. The ravine was declared “Municipal Natural Park”.