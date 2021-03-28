Despite the spectacular staging that Anthem had for the first time at E3 2017, the title developed by Bioware has not had the best of possible outcomes. The game suffered a real blow in terms of number of players, being a GaaS that quickly ran out of a player base necessary to maintain these types of products.
After this, and after several rumors about it, Bioware confirmed that they were working on a revision of the title, called Anthem Next. The intention of the study was none other than to remake the title practically from scratch, as has happened on previous occasions with titles such as Final Fantasy XIV. However, a few weeks ago EA officially announced that this project was canceled.
So, today is my last day at BioWare, I’m moving on to do new things. BioWare has been home to my grateful heart for nearly 10 years and I want to wish them all the best. DA ME and SWTOR are in good hands and I can’t wait to play from this side of the screen. #Thank you#BioWarepic.twitter.com/g5zp7hkSV5
In addition to the countless criticisms from the public who hoped that the project would finally see the light, the cancellation of Anthem Next has been causing another type of consequence within Bioware. Without going any further, two days ago, through social networks, it was announced that the Anthem CEO Leaves Bioware.
BioWare does not comment on a possible refund from Anthem
It was his own Jonathan Warner the one who shared the news through his personal account, where he stated that this was his last day in the studio, and that he would go in search of new projects. Although yes, he did not forget to thank everyone after his 10 years in the studio, ensuring that franchises such as Dragon Age, Mass Effect or Star Wars could not be in better hands.
For now, we just have to wait to see what future will bring to Warner, although there is no doubt that, given his resume, it will not take long to know him.
Leave a Reply