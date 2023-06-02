Despite the return on Steam has now happened some time ago, Electronic Arts has not yet brought all its games to the platform. In the past few hours, however, it has emerged that they could soon arrive Anthem And The Saboteurtwo of the absent.

At least that’s what many suspect after seeing some strange movements on SteamDB, with the update of the cards of the two titles. Here you find that of Anthemhere that of The Saboteur.

Currently the second is the most complete and contains practically all the data of the game, which could be about to be released.

Considering that EA returned to Steam in June 2020, this could be the right month to launch some new games.

For those unfamiliar with them, Anthem is a live service title from Bioware that sadly failed to hook players and sank soundly. In recent years it has been talked about a lot, so much so that it is considered one of the biggest failures of the PS4 / Xbox One generation.

The Saboteur is a stealth action from Pandemic Studios in which the protagonist acts in Paris occupied by the Nazis.